Galaxy S21 new update brings camera improvement

Samsung's flagship S21 series has brought all kinds of goodies to the table in the world of smartphones this season, and it is even impacting those who are choosing not to upgrade this year. Recently, we got the exciting news the Galaxy S20 FE would be getting some novel hand-me-down camera features from the S21
, and this Friday, we learned the S20 could be inheriting the Director's View feature
.
Samsung's got a little treat in store for the novel S21 models themselves this time, SamMobile reveals
, with a new mega update coming to all three models: S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. The camera-focused part of the update, particularly, will allow users the ability to use the Portrait Mode with the regular camera sensor. Before, you could only use this mode to capture high-quality portraits with either the Ultrawide or Telephoto cameras, but this restriction is no more.
While this extended compatibility is the main significant camera improvement we're aware of right now, the software update will also include performance boosts alongside the promised blanket Android security patch this April (which will even be given to the outdated Galaxy Note 9
, as we discovered). The firmware version is G99xxXXU2AUC8, with a download size of over 1GB. It only began rolling out in India today, and is expected to quickly reach the rest of the world within the next few days.
