Here's how you can get a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with LTE for just $99









Incredibly enough, the LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, which is typically priced at $379.99 and up, can be yours for a measly $99 at the time of this writing without jumping through too many hoops. You don't need to trade anything in or buy two devices of the same sort to receive a massive discount on the second unit.













All you have to do is join T-Mobile , activate a new line of "qualifying" data with paired Digits service to be used with your new intelligent timepiece, and purchase said timepiece on a monthly installment plan. After meeting all of Magenta's special conditions, you'll get 24 monthly bill credits amounting to a grand total of $280.99 and bringing the aforementioned $379.99 MSRP all the way down to 99 bucks.





Unfortunately for smartwatch users with larger wrists, this excellent deal is only good for the 40mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 variant in your choice of black or rose gold colors, with the 44mm size still available at a whopping $399.99 right now.





If that's not too inconvenient for you, there's simply no way to argue with the value proposition of a beautiful $99 smartwatch featuring everything from standalone cellular connectivity to a sharp 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display, built-in GPS functionality, premium stainless steel construction withstanding water immersion, continuous heart rate monitoring, and yes, ECG tracking and fall detection at long last.



