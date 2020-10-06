Here's how you can get a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with LTE for just $99

Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G for $1000

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 06, 2020, 7:23 AM
It's hard to recommend something other than Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 3 for folks looking to buy a stylish, powerful, and feature-packed Apple Watch alternative compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets, but if you can't afford to spend at least 400 bucks, you should definitely consider one more option.

Coincidentally, this also comes from the world's number one smartphone vendor, which makes us wonder why Samsung is not the number two smartwatch manufacturer right now as well. The answer may have something to do with the $250 starting price of a Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch Active 2, which is eclipsed by several new devices from companies like Garmin and Fitbit.

Incredibly enough, the LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, which is typically priced at $379.99 and up, can be yours for a measly $99 at the time of this writing without jumping through too many hoops. You don't need to trade anything in or buy two devices of the same sort to receive a massive discount on the second unit.

All you have to do is join T-Mobile, activate a new line of "qualifying" data with paired Digits service to be used with your new intelligent timepiece, and purchase said timepiece on a monthly installment plan. After meeting all of Magenta's special conditions, you'll get 24 monthly bill credits amounting to a grand total of $280.99 and bringing the aforementioned $379.99 MSRP all the way down to 99 bucks.

Unfortunately for smartwatch users with larger wrists, this excellent deal is only good for the 40mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 variant in your choice of black or rose gold colors, with the 44mm size still available at a whopping $399.99 right now. 

If that's not too inconvenient for you, there's simply no way to argue with the value proposition of a beautiful $99 smartwatch featuring everything from standalone cellular connectivity to a sharp 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display, built-in GPS functionality, premium stainless steel construction withstanding water immersion, continuous heart rate monitoring, and yes, ECG tracking and fall detection at long last.

