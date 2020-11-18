iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Deals Tizen Wearables

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 can be yours for only $150 with a 1-year warranty

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 18, 2020, 8:44 AM
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 can be yours for only $150 with a 1-year warranty
Is last year's Galaxy Watch Active 2 better than the 2020-released Apple Watch Series 6? Obviously not. But at $150, it doesn't have to be. Of course, that's not how much Samsung currently charges for this extremely well-reviewed intelligent timepiece compatible with both Android handsets and iPhones.

Instead, you'll need to feel comfortable taking your business to a reputable eBay seller by the name of Quick Ship Electronics to save a whopping 120 bucks on a 44mm model typically priced at $270. Technically, the Aqua Black units on sale right now in a "limited quantity" are not listed as brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, shipping without their original packaging.

But the aforementioned 99.7 percent positively rated vendor does throw in its own 1-year warranty at no extra cost while vouching for the "excellent" cosmetic condition and flawless functionality of these deeply discounted Tizen-powered smartwatches.

In other words, you should receive like-new, "open box" devices with their factory settings restored, as well as all original accessories included in a non-original box. Keep in mind that you may not have a lot of time to take advantage of this killer new offer, although you should also consider the best Black Friday smartwatch deals at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are yet to come. 

That being said, brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 units are already marked down from $270 to $200 in a 44mm size practically everywhere in the US, and it's unclear if anyone is preparing a better holiday deal with no strings attached.

Otherwise put, you might end up regretting skipping this "open box" promotion, so it's probably smart... not to do that. After all, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 has a lot in common with the significantly pricier Galaxy Watch 3, including standalone GPS connectivity, 24/7 heart rate monitoring technology, a beautiful Super AMOLED display, decent battery life, top-notch water resistance, and yes, ECG tracking as well starting just a couple of months ago.

Related phones

Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Best Target Black Friday deals
Popular stories
Amazon Black Friday Deals available now and what offers to expect
Popular stories
Best tablet deals to expect on Black Friday
Popular stories
Woot has Apple's AirPods Pro on sale at killer prices in both new and refurbished condition
Popular stories
Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now
Popular stories
Google's excellent Pixel 4a mid-ranger can now be yours for free (no trade-in needed)

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Apple iPhone 12 mini has a small screen with a big problem
Popular stories
You need to delete this hugely popular Android app before it steals your money
Popular stories
Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max battery life: all good except for this one thing
Popular stories
Major bug creates a problem for some 5G Apple iPhone 12 series users

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless