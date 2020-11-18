Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 can be yours for only $150 with a 1-year warranty





Instead, you'll need to feel comfortable taking your business to a reputable eBay seller by the name of Quick Ship Electronics to save a whopping 120 bucks on a 44mm model typically priced at $270. Technically, the Aqua Black units on sale right now in a "limited quantity" are not listed as brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, shipping without their original packaging.





But the aforementioned 99.7 percent positively rated vendor does throw in its own 1-year warranty at no extra cost while vouching for the "excellent" cosmetic condition and flawless functionality of these deeply discounted Tizen-powered smartwatches.





In other words, you should receive like-new, "open box" devices with their factory settings restored, as well as all original accessories included in a non-original box. Keep in mind that you may not have a lot of time to take advantage of this killer new offer, although you should also consider the best Black Friday smartwatch deals at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are yet to come.





That being said, brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 units are already marked down from $270 to $200 in a 44mm size practically everywhere in the US, and it's unclear if anyone is preparing a better holiday deal with no strings attached.





Otherwise put, you might end up regretting skipping this "open box" promotion, so it's probably smart... not to do that. After all, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 has a lot in common with the significantly pricier Galaxy Watch 3 , including standalone GPS connectivity, 24/7 heart rate monitoring technology, a beautiful Super AMOLED display, decent battery life, top-notch water resistance, and yes, ECG tracking as well starting just a couple of months ago



