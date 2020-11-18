Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 can be yours for only $150 with a 1-year warranty
But the aforementioned 99.7 percent positively rated vendor does throw in its own 1-year warranty at no extra cost while vouching for the "excellent" cosmetic condition and flawless functionality of these deeply discounted Tizen-powered smartwatches.
That being said, brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 units are already marked down from $270 to $200 in a 44mm size practically everywhere in the US, and it's unclear if anyone is preparing a better holiday deal with no strings attached.
Otherwise put, you might end up regretting skipping this "open box" promotion, so it's probably smart... not to do that. After all, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 has a lot in common with the significantly pricier Galaxy Watch 3, including standalone GPS connectivity, 24/7 heart rate monitoring technology, a beautiful Super AMOLED display, decent battery life, top-notch water resistance, and yes, ECG tracking as well starting just a couple of months ago.