Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 is an incredible bargain right now with LTE (brand new)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Commercially released back in 2019, the fitness-first smartwatch is obviously not getting any younger, but it is getting cheaper practically by the day, fetching as little as 130 bucks in a GPS-only 44mm variant earlier this week and $179.99 with standalone cellular connectivity right now.





Of course, you'll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of Woot's killer new deal, which is technically set to run through the end of the day but may well go out of stock earlier than that. You're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty here, mind you, which are normally available for around $100 more these days after launching at a recommended $379 price 18 months or so ago.





The only problem is that you need to settle for a 40mm case size and single Aqua Black color to be able to claim the huge aforementioned discount. The circular Tizen-powered smartwatch is naturally unlocked for 4G LTE use across all the major US carriers, which means you can call, text, and even stream Spotify or YouTube right from your wrist without having to sync the wearable device to your smartphone.





Despite its somewhat advanced age, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is in no (important) way inferior to the newer Galaxy Watch 3 as far as things like screen resolution, processing power, sensors, and health monitoring tools are concerned. Will the Galaxy Watch 4 be significantly better? Perhaps, but if that's the case, the price point is likely to explode as well.



