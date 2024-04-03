Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Watch 7 variant will apparently pack a HUGE battery

Up Next:
While Samsung rarely deviates from its typical product launch strategy when it comes to high-end smartphones, the company's smartwatch family tends to be a little more unpredictable. Last year, for instance, we saw two Galaxy Watch 6 and two Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models released to follow in the footsteps of 2022's one Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and two Galaxy Watch 5 variants.
That makes it pretty hard to anticipate how many versions of the Galaxy Watch 7 we will see in 2024 and especially how they might be branded. But that's where publications like SamMobile and GalaxyClub come in, with the former tipping a possible return to a three-model lineup just last week and the latter adding a key piece to the puzzle today (translated here).
According to some newly surfaced inside information, one member of this otherwise very secretive trio packs a massive battery with a rated 578mAh capacity. That's extremely close to the 573mAh cell under the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's hood, and it should result in an advertised (or typical) capacity of around 590mAh.
In contrast, both the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic come with an advertised battery capacity of 300 and 425mAh in their small and large case sizes respectively. Therefore, it's clear that we're dealing with the biggest and baddest Galaxy Watch 7 variant here, and although its official name is not etched in stone yet, a Pro return feels very likely.
Whether this puppy will ultimately be called Galaxy Watch 7 Pro or Galaxy Watch 7 Classic (or even something else entirely), we can definitely expect it to deliver epic battery life in real-life use... at least by Wear OS standards. We're talking a couple of days on a single charge rather than the weeks often promised by Garmin's fitness-centric powerhouses, for instance, which should be enough to secure Samsung (at least) one top spot on our list of the best smartwatches available in the fall.
If the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro revives the Watch 5 Pro's battery life focus, there's a good chance Samsung will refrain from releasing a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic sequel with a rotating bezel this year. Obviously, that's just an educated guess on our part, with the two non-Pro Galaxy Watch 7 models being likely to resemble the two "standard" Galaxy Watch 6 variants of 2023.
The entire 2024 roster is expected to house an all-new Exynos W940 processor with both improved energy efficiency and raw power over the Exynos W930 inside the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, which should further boost your excitement levels ahead of an announcement likely scheduled for July.
