Up Next:
The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is a health and battery life champion you can now get at an unbeatable price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Today looks like a pretty good day to buy one of the best smartwatches out there at an impressive discount, but if the cheaper-than-ever Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Apple Watch Ultra 2 don't impress you much, perhaps the Garmin Venu 2 Plus will hit the spot.
This is not the newest entry into the company's "mainstream" Apple Watch-rivaling lineup, but the 2023-released Venu 3 and Venu 3S haven't really brought enough radical upgrades to the table to make their 2022 predecessor obsolete... just yet.
That's especially true with the Venu 3 duo priced at $450 and very rarely marked down by more than 50 bucks and the Venu 2 Plus currently available for a very cool $120 under its own list price of, you guessed it, $449.99. This completely unprecedented and presumably totally unbeatable 27 percent discount can be claimed at both Best Buy and Amazon at the time of this writing, although the latter e-commerce giant is already counting down to the product's inventory wipeout.
You clearly don't have a lot of time left before the two retailers will either run out of stock (possibly for good) or raise the price of the Garmin Venu 2 Plus closer to its "regular" level.
Until that happens, we're certainly looking at a value champion here... even though the aforementioned Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is considerably more affordable in both GPS-only and LTE-enabled variants.
The Garmin Venu 2 Plus, mind you, lacks cellular connectivity while featuring a built-in speaker and microphone for taking calls when a smartphone is nearby. Compared to... pretty much all of its competition, this bad boy definitely shines as far as battery life is concerned, promising to keep the lights on for up to 9 days between charges, which is a number not even the bulky Apple Watch Ultra 2 can come close to.
The Venu 2 Plus is also one of the very few Garmin devices around that can record your ECG in addition to your blood oxygen, stress levels, body battery energy, and sleep score, thus taking on the best of the best smartwatches on the market today in terms of health and fitness tracking as well.
A high-quality AMOLED display, top-notch water resistance, premium stainless steel bezel, and built-in music storage add to an already robust value proposition to make it virtually irresistible for both iPhone and Android handset users who appreciate that type of versatility more than anything else. If you fit that description, you might want to hurry up and pull the trigger before this deal inevitably goes away one way or another.
Things that are NOT allowed: