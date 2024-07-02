Samsung is setting the stage for the Galaxy Watch 7 with an unbeatable Galaxy Watch 6 deal





Even though they're soon to be made obsolete, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are undeniably still worth all your attention and a little bit of your hard-earned money at up to a massive $190 discount. Because nothing in life is ever that easy, you probably won't be shocked to find out that you need to meet one special requirement to maximize your savings right now.

Said savings start at $90 across the Watch 6 lineup, with a device trade-in slashing an extra $100 off the list price of your preferred version of Samsung's latest Wear OS timepieces. That sounds complicated and inconvenient, but you don't have to ditch something very valuable or recent to score that maximum instant trade-in credit.





Instead, Samsung is willing to take... anything off your hands and give you $100 towards your Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic purchase with no (other) questions asked. Yes, "any" smartwatch in "any" condition will do, starting with something as old as the Apple Watch Series 1 or first-gen Galaxy Watch and continuing with... anything that qualifies as a smartwatch from any company or brand you can think of.





This is truly a sizzling hot 4th of July offer for the ages, and we really don't see how Samsung could possibly improve on such a spectacular bargain come Black Friday or Cyber Monday in the fall.





The Galaxy Watch 6 , mind you, normally costs $299.99 in its most affordable variant, currently going down to as little as $209.99 without a trade-in and an incredible $109.99 when you complete the super-simple and straightforward trade-in process described above.



Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at $259.99 and up instead of $429.99 deliver simply unrivaled value for your money today, looking guaranteed to remain absolute bang-for-buck champions even after next week's Both the non-Classic device and theat $259.99 and up instead of $429.99 deliver simply unrivaled value for your money today, looking guaranteed to remain absolute bang-for-buck champions even after next week's Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra launch. Of course, these promotions are unlikely to last until July 10 , so you may want to hurry and pull the trigger right this second!

