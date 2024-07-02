Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Samsung is setting the stage for the Galaxy Watch 7 with an unbeatable Galaxy Watch 6 deal

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung is setting the stage for the Galaxy Watch 7 with an unbeatable Galaxy Watch 6 deal
If you're not that excited about the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra now that all their secrets and technical details are out of the bag, a killer new deal on Samsung's current-gen smartwatches could well put a big smile on the faces of a lot of bargain hunters out there.

Even though they're soon to be made obsolete, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are undeniably still worth all your attention and a little bit of your hard-earned money at up to a massive $190 discount. Because nothing in life is ever that easy, you probably won't be shocked to find out that you need to meet one special requirement to maximize your savings right now.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Graphite and Gold Color Options, Any Smartwatch Trade-in In Any Condition Required
$190 off (63%) Trade-in
$109 99
$299 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Black and Silver Color Options, Any Smartwatch Trade-in In Any Condition Required
$170 off (43%) Trade-in
$229 99
$399 99
Buy at Samsung

Said savings start at $90 across the Watch 6 lineup, with a device trade-in slashing an extra $100 off the list price of your preferred version of Samsung's latest Wear OS timepieces. That sounds complicated and inconvenient, but you don't have to ditch something very valuable or recent to score that maximum instant trade-in credit.

Instead, Samsung is willing to take... anything off your hands and give you $100 towards your Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic purchase with no (other) questions asked. Yes, "any" smartwatch in "any" condition will do, starting with something as old as the Apple Watch Series 1 or first-gen Galaxy Watch and continuing with... anything that qualifies as a smartwatch from any company or brand you can think of.

This is truly a sizzling hot 4th of July offer for the ages, and we really don't see how Samsung could possibly improve on such a spectacular bargain come Black Friday or Cyber Monday in the fall. 

The Galaxy Watch 6, mind you, normally costs $299.99 in its most affordable variant, currently going down to as little as $209.99 without a trade-in and an incredible $109.99 when you complete the super-simple and straightforward trade-in process described above.

Recommended Stories
Both the non-Classic device and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at $259.99 and up instead of $429.99 deliver simply unrivaled value for your money today, looking guaranteed to remain absolute bang-for-buck champions even after next week's Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra launch. Of course, these promotions are unlikely to last until July 10, so you may want to hurry and pull the trigger right this second!

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 now!

Reserve your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 through July 10th and score $50 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,500 in trade-in savings when you pre-order your device. You also have a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung Credit!
Reserve at Samsung
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
30 stories
02 Jul, 2024
Samsung is setting the stage for the Galaxy Watch 7 with an unbeatable Galaxy Watch 6 deal
27 Jun, 2024
This might be your last shot at getting a half-off Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE
26 Jun, 2024
Samsung's affordable new Galaxy Watch FE goes dirt-cheap with 'any' smartwatch trade-in
18 Jun, 2024
At 42% off, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro becomes the perfect companion for the great outdoors
14 Jun, 2024
The smaller Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model gets an epic 42% discount on Walmart
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
Proposed FCC rule for new phones would give consumers the freedom they've longed for
Proposed FCC rule for new phones would give consumers the freedom they've longed for
Best Buy is offering a 256GB iPad Air (2022) discount for the ages (but not for long)
Best Buy is offering a 256GB iPad Air (2022) discount for the ages (but not for long)
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors

Latest News

Apple is working on iOS 19 which puts it right on schedule for next year
Apple is working on iOS 19 which puts it right on schedule for next year
Apple will mass produce AirPods carrying a major new feature in 2026
Apple will mass produce AirPods carrying a major new feature in 2026
Get the Sony LinkBuds S at a discount on Amazon and enjoy great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC on the cheap
Get the Sony LinkBuds S at a discount on Amazon and enjoy great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC on the cheap
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
AT&T is compensating its users for roaming issues, T-Mobile and Verizon are not (yet)
AT&T is compensating its users for roaming issues, T-Mobile and Verizon are not (yet)
Apple is not promoting this Apple Music feature coming in iOS 18
Apple is not promoting this Apple Music feature coming in iOS 18
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless