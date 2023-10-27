Amazon has the bezelicious Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic on sale at a $100 Black Friday discount

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Just in case it wasn't already difficult enough to choose the best smartwatch for you right now between the likes of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 6, Apple Watch Ultra, and Garmin Epix Gen 2, all of which happen to be deeply discounted (well) ahead of Black Friday 2023, a killer new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal has also arrived to make your buying decision even harder.

Samsung's latest premium Wear OS-based intelligent timepiece may not be quite as robust and long-lasting on a single charge as the 2022-released Watch 5 Pro, holding however a crucial advantage over its predecessor in a rotating bezel that makes the whole UI navigation and user experience smoother and more intuitive.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Two Color Options
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Two Color Options
$100 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Made from stainless steel rather than titanium, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is still more robust and fancy-looking than a "regular" Galaxy Watch 6, as well as the entry-level aluminum Apple Watch Series 9. Normally priced at $399.99 and up and very recently marked down to as little as $349.99, this bad boy is currently on sale for a whopping 100 bucks less than usual in pretty much every single variant and colorway.

You can opt for a silver or black-coated model with or without standalone cellular connectivity in a 43 or 47mm case size at the time of this writing, and regardless of your choice, Amazon will give you an instant $50 discount and slash an additional $50 off the list price of the Watch 6 Classic at checkout... as long as you can find the little "coupon" button under said price tag and remember to tick that respective box before actually placing your order.

Although Amazon doesn't explicitly advertise this promotion as an early Black Friday thing, Best Buy does, offering the exact same discount across the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic board... with an obligatory membership. 

We obviously can't recommend you get a My Best Buy Plus or Total subscription right now just to claim a discount that Amazon will provide sans any strings or special requirements, but this does suggest that we're looking at a price cut here that will not be improved come Amazon and Best Buy's actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales next month.
