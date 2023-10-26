The cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 model is now cheaper than ever before

Galaxy Watch 6





Despite lacking both a handy rotating bezel and robust titanium body, this 2023-released intelligent timepiece can undoubtedly be a solid alternative to the presumably hugely popular Apple Watch Series 9 for Android smartphone users.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Graphite Color $65 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





That's especially true at a whopping 65 bucks under its normal starting price of $299.99, which is a new record high discount available on Amazon with no special requirements or strings attached whatsoever. That means that you don't need to be a Prime subscriber and you obviously don't have to trade anything in to slash an unprecedented 22 percent off the Galaxy Watch 6 's MSRP in an entry-level GPS-only variant with a small 40mm graphite-coated case.





The same model can be had at a slightly smaller discount of $50 in a gold colorway, and interestingly enough, the same 50 bucks can be taken off the device's list prices in all other variants at the time of this writing. We're talking 40 and 44mm sizes with and without cellular connectivity, and where possible, with a graphite or gold paint job.





The Galaxy Watch 6 is pretty much identical to the Watch 6 Classic under its aluminum hood, which unquestionably makes it one of the overall best smartwatches available today, at least from a health monitoring and fitness tracking standpoint. Yes, this now very reasonably priced device can potentially save your life with the help of ECG technology while also measuring your temperature, detecting falls, coaching you towards getting better sleep, scanning your heart rate for irregular rhythms, and providing advanced body composition analysis.





Granted, battery life is still very much a problem... for essentially all Wear OS smartwatches out there, but the processing power, screen quality, and software support are second to none, especially in the sub-$300 segment. If you like your wearable device a little smaller and lighter, the Galaxy Watch 6 is definitely a better option than the aforementioned Watch 6 Classic and Watch 5 Pro as well, and you might not get a chance to save as much money as right now very soon, so you know what to do.