Samsung's big and bold Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is seeing a huge post-Prime Day Amazon discount





Now it's Thursday, and with the vast majority of Prime-exclusive summer offers all wrapped up, the time has come to turn our attention to a nice Galaxy Watch 5 Pro promotion sans special requirements or any sort of strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Black Color $103 off (21%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth, GPS, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Black Color $71 off (16%) Buy at Amazon









As those two names suggest, however, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is unlikely to receive a direct sequel this year, which should obviously help this circular powerhouse maintain its appeal with a virtually unrivaled titanium construction, well-above-average battery life, fast charging, many useful and outright life-saving health monitoring features, and a big, beautiful, and bright AMOLED touchscreen.





Not quite as robust as the significantly costlier Apple Watch Ultra and far from capable of rivaling the likes of the Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar in the battery endurance department, the Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch 5 Pro does seem to blend the best of both the rugged and "mainstream" smartwatch worlds very competently while hitting an extremely competitive price point with standalone cellular connectivity included.





The Bluetooth-only variant is also on sale at a reduced price on Amazon at the time of this writing, but its $70 discount is neither very impressive, nor entirely new, so you might as well ignore it and wait for a better deal if you don't think you need 4G LTE technology on your wrist.