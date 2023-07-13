Samsung's big and bold Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is seeing a huge post-Prime Day Amazon discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You may not have noticed this amid an onslaught of exceptional Prime Day 2023 deals on... pretty much everything that matters in the mobile tech industry, but one of the world's best smartwatches was not sold at an "unusual" discount by Amazon on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Now it's Thursday, and with the vast majority of Prime-exclusive summer offers all wrapped up, the time has come to turn our attention to a nice Galaxy Watch 5 Pro promotion sans special requirements or any sort of strings attached.
That's right, you can currently get Samsung's super-premium Apple Watch Series 8 alternative for $102 under its $499.99 list price in an LTE-enabled variant without being an Amazon Prime member. This is one of the highest ever discounts offered by a major US retailer on any Watch 5 Pro model, mind you, and coincidentally or not, it comes mere weeks before the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are expected to break cover.
As those two names suggest, however, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is unlikely to receive a direct sequel this year, which should obviously help this circular powerhouse maintain its appeal with a virtually unrivaled titanium construction, well-above-average battery life, fast charging, many useful and outright life-saving health monitoring features, and a big, beautiful, and bright AMOLED touchscreen.
Not quite as robust as the significantly costlier Apple Watch Ultra and far from capable of rivaling the likes of the Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar in the battery endurance department, the Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch 5 Pro does seem to blend the best of both the rugged and "mainstream" smartwatch worlds very competently while hitting an extremely competitive price point with standalone cellular connectivity included.
The Bluetooth-only variant is also on sale at a reduced price on Amazon at the time of this writing, but its $70 discount is neither very impressive, nor entirely new, so you might as well ignore it and wait for a better deal if you don't think you need 4G LTE technology on your wrist.
Things that are NOT allowed: