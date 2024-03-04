The OnePlus Watch 2 is now up for grabs... and nicely discounted by Amazon right off the bat

OnePlus





That's because this bad boy is now officially up for grabs in the US, although for some reason, Amazon can only commit to deliveries after March 16 at the time of this writing. That's certainly an unusually lengthy wait for a product that's probably not as hotly requested or as tricky to mass-manufacture as Apple's Vision Pro , for instance, but on the bright side, the e-commerce giant is ready to sweeten the OnePlus Watch 2 launch deal with a nice little gift.

OnePlus Watch 2 Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, Stainless Steel Chassis, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options $50 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





We're talking about an outright $50 discount that can be applied to the already fairly reasonable $299.99 list price by simply clicking on a little "coupon" box on the official OnePlus Watch 2 Amazon product webpage.





The price cut will work for both the "black steel" and "radiant steel" models, which are made from, well, premium stainless steel while sporting a generously sized and undeniably beautiful 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels.





In case you're wondering, you can save 50 bucks directly at OnePlus as well, but only if you have something (anything) to trade in. And as flexible as that deal is, maybe you don't want to give up your existing smartwatch or simply don't have one in your possession right now.





Obviously, that's where Amazon comes in, offering a $50 discount straight off the bat with absolutely no strings attached and no special conditions and thus making the OnePlus Watch 2 exactly as affordable as a (discounted) 44mm Obviously, that's where Amazon comes in, offering a $50 discount straight off the bat with absolutely no strings attached and no special conditions and thus making the OnePlus Watch 2 exactly as affordable as a (discounted) 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 , as well as considerably cheaper than a single-size Google Pixel Watch 2





Just like those two rivals for the title of best smartwatch available today, the second-gen OnePlus Watch runs Wear OS with all its Google-engineered might and versatility. In the absence of ECG monitoring, this thing aims to stand out from the competition with stellar battery life (in addition to affordability), but of course, we'll have to wait and see how that lofty 100-hour endurance promise holds up in the real world.