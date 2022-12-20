Best Buy has Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at super-rare discounts
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Look, we're not going to lie to you, it's certainly not unusual to see the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro sold at "special" prices by major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as Samsung itself. But you probably didn't expect to be able to maximize your savings (with no strings attached) at the very last minute before Christmas.
Yes, there's still time to get your Best Buy order fulfilled and delivered by December 24, and if your preferred model happens to be made from premium titanium with a large 44mm gray case and a matching gray band in tow, you're currently looking at a hefty $70 discount.
That knocks the Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 5 Pro down from a $449.99 list price to a significantly more palatable 380 bucks that Samsung's official US e-store and the likes of Amazon can't match at the time of this writing... nor have they ever been able to match.
If our records are correct, this is the deepest price cut ever scored by this particular version of Samsung's most advanced smartwatch yet, but unfortunately, if you'd rather get the Watch 5 Pro in black, you'll have to settle for a $50 discount and pay $399.99.
The $70 markdown does apply to both black and gray flavors equipped with standalone 4G LTE connectivity (which is however not a first), while the non-Pro Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is only on sale at up to $60 less than usual... just as it's been several times in the past.
Nowhere near as popular as the Apple Watch Series 8 or, presumably, the hugely expensive Apple Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro loses its Classic predecessor's handy rotating bezel while gaining some even handier battery life and essentially keeping the expansive health monitoring arsenal intact. In short, this is without a doubt one of the best smartwatches in the world... for Android phones, and if you hurry, you can get it under the Christmas tree at an amazing price.
