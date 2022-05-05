Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on sale at a lower than ever price







With a With a Galaxy Watch 5 looming larger and larger on the horizon, it makes perfect sense for retailers like Amazon to continue down that path to the sweet torment of impatient bargain hunters. It's practically impossible to wait until August when this relatively good-looking, decidedly powerful, and respectably long-lasting Apple Watch Series 7 alternative for Android users is on sale at up to a $75.99 discount.



That makes the non-Classic That makes the non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4 cheaper than ever before in its entry-level Bluetooth-only 40mm variant normally available for the aforementioned 250 bucks. Oddly enough, this new all-time high markdown can exclusively be claimed on a black model, with pink gold and silver flavors fetching $25 more right now.



The smaller $50 discount is currently good for all LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 4 versions, as well as 44mm units with no standalone cellular connectivity.



What might be even harder to believe is that this vicious price cut has flown under the radar after debuting last week. Because it's unlikely to last forever, it's probably a good idea to claim it as soon as possible... as long as you're okay opting for a black-coated 42mm model with built-in 4G LTE support.



Other versions of this stylish Other versions of this stylish Samsung -made beast can be had for as much as 70 bucks less than usual as Amazon is presumably trying to sell as many copies as possible before the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro enters the picture with an absolutely gargantuan battery on deck and an otherwise mysterious list of premium features.

When it rains, it pours. The saying is as true with summer right around the corner as it was when the first snowflakes started to fall last year, at least as far as Galaxy Watch 4 deals are concerned.