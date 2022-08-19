There's never been a better time to buy a jumbo-sized Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with LTE





Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean what's "old" is all of a sudden completely without worth. In fact, one could easily argue that the Galaxy Watch 4 offers better value than its successor... at the right price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Green, New, 1-Year Warranty $160 off (48%) $169 99 $329 99 Buy at Woot





What qualifies as "right"? How about $169.99? That's only 80 bucks lower than what the Galaxy Watch 4 normally costs in an entry-level non-LTE-enabled 40mm configuration, but we're actually talking about a 44mm variant capable of making and receiving voice calls on its own here.





Such a model is typically available for $329.99 brand-new, which means you can currently save a whopping $160... without cutting any corners whatsoever. Yes, Woot will hook you up with new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year warranty provided by none other than Samsung at this lower than ever price.





The aforementioned $160 discount is way higher than what Woot parent company Amazon is offering right now, and to our knowledge, this hot new deal technically scheduled to run until September 1 eclipses everything any trusted US retailer has offered in the past for a brand-new Galaxy Watch 4 with standalone cellular connectivity.





At 170 bucks, the 2021-released Wear OS-powered intelligent timepiece is not only considerably more affordable than the industry-leading Apple Watch Series 7 , also undercutting 2019's Apple Watch SE ... without 4G LTE support by a lot. That's just one of the reasons why we expect Woot to run out of inventory way earlier than September 1, even in a love-or-hate green color option only.



