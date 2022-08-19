 There's never been a better time to buy a jumbo-sized Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with LTE - PhoneArena
There's never been a better time to buy a jumbo-sized Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with LTE

Deals
There's never been a better time to buy a jumbo-sized Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with LTE
Yes, the Galaxy Watch 5 is (almost) here (as far as in-store inventory and actual shipments are concerned), and yes, based on our initial time spent trying out Samsung's newest non-Pro Apple Watch rival, this bad boy does improve on last year's Galaxy Watch 4 in a few relatively small but important ways.

Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean what's "old" is all of a sudden completely without worth. In fact, one could easily argue that the Galaxy Watch 4 offers better value than its successor... at the right price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Green, New, 1-Year Warranty
$160 off (48%)
$169 99
$329 99
Buy at Woot
 

What qualifies as "right"? How about $169.99? That's only 80 bucks lower than what the Galaxy Watch 4 normally costs in an entry-level non-LTE-enabled 40mm configuration, but we're actually talking about a 44mm variant capable of making and receiving voice calls on its own here.

Such a model is typically available for $329.99 brand-new, which means you can currently save a whopping $160... without cutting any corners whatsoever. Yes, Woot will hook you up with new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year warranty provided by none other than Samsung at this lower than ever price. 

The aforementioned $160 discount is way higher than what Woot parent company Amazon is offering right now, and to our knowledge, this hot new deal technically scheduled to run until September 1 eclipses everything any trusted US retailer has offered in the past for a brand-new Galaxy Watch 4 with standalone cellular connectivity.

At 170 bucks, the 2021-released Wear OS-powered intelligent timepiece is not only considerably more affordable than the industry-leading Apple Watch Series 7, also undercutting 2019's Apple Watch SE... without 4G LTE support by a lot. That's just one of the reasons why we expect Woot to run out of inventory way earlier than September 1, even in a love-or-hate green color option only.

