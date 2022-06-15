This crazy new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal with LTE might be the very best yet
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In spite of its relatively young age, reasonably solid reviews, presumably decent sales numbers, and what's shaping up to be an underwhelming (to say the least) sequel on the horizon, the Galaxy Watch 4 is almost always discounted nowadays.
Of course, said discounts tend to vary wildly from retailer to retailer and occasion to occasion, with a record $100, for instance, recently slashed off the $300 list price of an LTE-enabled 40mm version by Woot with a full 1-year warranty included.
Believe it or not, the exact same Amazon-owned e-tailer is now outdoing itself, charging an even heftier 120 bucks less than usual for 24 hours only for the same cellular-capable Galaxy Watch 4 model in your choice of black, silver, or pink gold colors.
We're once again talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units, mind you, designed specifically for the US market and backed by a standard warranty fulfilled by none other than Samsung. At $179.99, this Wear OS-powered bad boy offers everything from potentially life-changing ECG technology to good old fashioned 24/7 heart rate monitoring, in-depth sleep tracking, and body composition analysis in addition to standalone 4G LTE connectivity.
In other words, you're looking at an undeniably great Apple Watch Series 7 alternative (for Android users) with a large and beautiful Super AMOLED touchscreen also in tow and an arguably sleek and sporty waterproof design. Granted, the battery life is not exactly stellar and if you're a fan of Samsung's iconic rotating bezel, you'll have to splash out on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.
Then again, the Galaxy Watch 5 and even the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are unlikely to come with that handy navigation feature, and at least as far as the former model is concerned, we don't expect much of a battery endurance upgrade either. Basically, we see no real reason to snub this killer new Woot deal if you're into Android-compatible smartwatches capable of making and receiving voice calls on their own.
