 This crazy new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal with LTE might be the very best yet - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

This crazy new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal with LTE might be the very best yet

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This crazy new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal with LTE might be the very best yet
In spite of its relatively young age, reasonably solid reviews, presumably decent sales numbers, and what's shaping up to be an underwhelming (to say the least) sequel on the horizon, the Galaxy Watch 4 is almost always discounted nowadays.

Of course, said discounts tend to vary wildly from retailer to retailer and occasion to occasion, with a record $100, for instance, recently slashed off the $300 list price of an LTE-enabled 40mm version by Woot with a full 1-year warranty included.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Unlocked, US Model, New, 1-Year Warranty
$120 off (40%)
$179 99
$299 99
Buy at Woot

Believe it or not, the exact same Amazon-owned e-tailer is now outdoing itself, charging an even heftier 120 bucks less than usual for 24 hours only for the same cellular-capable Galaxy Watch 4 model in your choice of black, silver, or pink gold colors.

We're once again talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units, mind you, designed specifically for the US market and backed by a standard warranty fulfilled by none other than Samsung. At $179.99, this Wear OS-powered bad boy offers everything from potentially life-changing ECG technology to good old fashioned 24/7 heart rate monitoring, in-depth sleep tracking, and body composition analysis in addition to standalone 4G LTE connectivity.

In other words, you're looking at an undeniably great Apple Watch Series 7 alternative (for Android users) with a large and beautiful Super AMOLED touchscreen also in tow and an arguably sleek and sporty waterproof design. Granted, the battery life is not exactly stellar and if you're a fan of Samsung's iconic rotating bezel, you'll have to splash out on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Then again, the Galaxy Watch 5 and even the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are unlikely to come with that handy navigation feature, and at least as far as the former model is concerned, we don't expect much of a battery endurance upgrade either. Basically, we see no real reason to snub this killer new Woot deal if you're into Android-compatible smartwatches capable of making and receiving voice calls on their own.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone supplier Pegatron focuses on expanding production out of China to Vietnam, India, and other countries
iPhone supplier Pegatron focuses on expanding production out of China to Vietnam, India, and other countries
Sennheiser teases its upcoming premium headphones, claiming impressive 60 hours of battery life
Sennheiser teases its upcoming premium headphones, claiming impressive 60 hours of battery life
Apple could introduce USB-C and other significant upgrades to its next entry-level iPad
Apple could introduce USB-C and other significant upgrades to its next entry-level iPad
YouTube adds new feature dubbed 'Corrections' to help creators fix mistakes
YouTube adds new feature dubbed 'Corrections' to help creators fix mistakes
What was your first time (connecting to a 5G signal) like?
What was your first time (connecting to a 5G signal) like?
The OnePlus 10/10T specs and new images leak: top display and processor, no Hasselblad camera
The OnePlus 10/10T specs and new images leak: top display and processor, no Hasselblad camera

Popular stories

Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
Samsung sued for using an algorithm that predicts remaining battery life on an Android phone
Samsung sued for using an algorithm that predicts remaining battery life on an Android phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless