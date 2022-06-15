This crazy new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal with LTE might be the very best yet





Of course, said discounts tend to vary wildly from retailer to retailer and occasion to occasion, with a record $100, for instance, recently slashed off the $300 list price of an LTE-enabled 40mm version by Woot with a full 1-year warranty included.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Unlocked, US Model, New, 1-Year Warranty $120 off (40%) $179 99 $299 99 Buy at Woot





Believe it or not, the exact same Amazon-owned e-tailer is now outdoing itself, charging an even heftier 120 bucks less than usual for 24 hours only for the same cellular-capable Galaxy Watch 4 model in your choice of black, silver, or pink gold colors.





We're once again talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units, mind you, designed specifically for the US market and backed by a standard warranty fulfilled by none other than Samsung . At $179.99, this Wear OS-powered bad boy offers everything from potentially life-changing ECG technology to good old fashioned 24/7 heart rate monitoring, in-depth sleep tracking, and body composition analysis in addition to standalone 4G LTE connectivity.





In other words, you're looking at an undeniably great Apple Watch Series 7 alternative (for Android users) with a large and beautiful Super AMOLED touchscreen also in tow and an arguably sleek and sporty waterproof design. Granted, the battery life is not exactly stellar and if you're a fan of Samsung's iconic rotating bezel, you'll have to splash out on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic







