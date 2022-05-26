 Brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models with LTE go down to bonkers prices - PhoneArena
Brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models with LTE go down to bonkers prices

Deals
Brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models with LTE go down to bonkers prices
Released around nine months ago at a reasonable starting price of $250 with a brand-new software platform and a decidedly robust set of hardware specifications in tow, the non-Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has incredibly received more discounts than one can count on their fingers and toes in both new and refurbished condition.

With the Galaxy Watch 5 family undoubtedly drawing near, the killer deals are unsurprisingly not stopping, and believe it or not, it doesn't look like you can do much better than Woot's latest one-day-only sale at the time of this writing... if you're addicted to cellular connectivity.

Yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging as little as $199.99 for LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 4 units backed by a full 1-year Samsung manufacturer warranty, and probably the best thing about these US-specific models is that they're new, unused, unopened, and undamaged.

Your two Benjamins will buy you a small 40mm Wear OS 3-powered timepiece with standalone cellular support in your choice of black or silver colors, while the same flavors of the large 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 equipped with 4G LTE speeds can be yours for $219.99 a pop if you hurry.

In case you're wondering, these devices are normally priced at $299.99 and $329.99 respectively, currently fetching just 50 bucks less than that at most major US retailers, Amazon included. That essentially means Woot will allow you to save an extra $50 to $60 with no special requirements, strings attached, or obvious downsides, knocking both variants to their lowest ever prices in brand-new condition.

Not exactly the best smartwatch money can buy these days, the Galaxy Watch 4 is an absolute value champion thanks to this insane new deal, mostly matching the far costlier Apple Watch Series 7 on the health and wellness front while also sporting a beautiful circular Super AMOLED display (albeit sans a rotating bezel) and delivering decent battery life.

