Brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models with LTE go down to bonkers prices





With the Galaxy Watch 5 family undoubtedly drawing near, the killer deals are unsurprisingly not stopping, and believe it or not, it doesn't look like you can do much better than Woot's latest one-day-only sale at the time of this writing... if you're addicted to cellular connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE, US Model, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $100 off (33%) $199 99 $299 99 Buy at Woot





Yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging as little as $199.99 for LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 4 units backed by a full 1-year Samsung manufacturer warranty, and probably the best thing about these US-specific models is that they're new, unused, unopened, and undamaged.





Your two Benjamins will buy you a small 40mm Wear OS 3-powered timepiece with standalone cellular support in your choice of black or silver colors, while the same flavors of the large 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 equipped with 4G LTE speeds can be yours for $219.99 a pop if you hurry.





In case you're wondering, these devices are normally priced at $299.99 and $329.99 respectively, currently fetching just 50 bucks less than that at most major US retailers, Amazon included. That essentially means Woot will allow you to save an extra $50 to $60 with no special requirements, strings attached, or obvious downsides, knocking both variants to their lowest ever prices in brand-new condition.





Not exactly the Not exactly the best smartwatch money can buy these days, the Galaxy Watch 4 is an absolute value champion thanks to this insane new deal, mostly matching the far costlier Apple Watch Series 7 on the health and wellness front while also sporting a beautiful circular Super AMOLED display (albeit sans a rotating bezel) and delivering decent battery life.



