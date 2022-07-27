 Samsung has 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 Classic units on sale at massive discounts - PhoneArena
Samsung has 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 Classic units on sale at massive discounts

Deals
Samsung has 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 Classic units on sale at massive discounts
Released almost a year ago and routinely sold at "special" prices by both Samsung and major third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy nowadays, the Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic may not have topped a lot of Prime Day 2022 shopping lists earlier this month.

That's because the latest discounts of the two otherwise popular Apple Watch Series 7 alternatives didn't exactly feel extraordinary, but also due to the impending launch of the undoubtedly better Galaxy Watch 5 lineup, which already happens to be up for reservation alongside the Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, and Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Like New, 2 Year Warranty
$157 off (45%)
$193 37
$349 99
Buy at eBay

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Like New, 2 Year Warranty
$170 off (45%)
$209 94
$379 99
Buy at eBay

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Like New, 2 Year Warranty
$192 off (45%)
$237 57
$429 99
Buy at eBay

Then again, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which is basically the spiritual successor to last year's premium Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, will apparently inexplicably drop its forerunner's handy rotating bezel while most likely retaining a "premium" price tag of at least $400.

For many long-time Samsung fans, that might be the key factor pushing them towards purchasing the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic... while they can, especially at a hefty discount of around 45 percent. Normally priced at $349.99 and up, the exclusively Android-compatible smartwatch drops to as little as $193.37 after this unusually huge markdown... in certified refurbished condition.

That's obviously not ideal and it makes the comparison to the $350 list price of a brand-new device kind of unfair, but on the decidedly bright side of things, these particular refurbs are sold by Samsung itself through eBay with a solemn promise of "like new" functionality and cosmetic condition, as well as a two-year Allstate warranty. 

Your $193.37, of course, will buy you a small 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with no cellular connectivity, while a Bluetooth-only 46mm unit currently sets you back $209.94 after a 45 percent or so discount of its own from the regular price of an all-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged timepiece. 

Cellular addicts can also save big at the time of this writing... as long as they have large wrists, with a 46mm 4G LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic fetching as little as $237.57 in "pristine" condition following a "professional" process of inspection, cleaning, and refurbishment presumably performed by the manufacturer (and eBay vendor) itself.

