Samsung has 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 Classic units on sale at massive discounts





Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Like New, 2 Year Warranty $157 off (45%) $193 37 $349 99 Buy at eBay Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Like New, 2 Year Warranty $170 off (45%) $209 94 $379 99 Buy at eBay Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Like New, 2 Year Warranty $192 off (45%) $237 57 $429 99 Buy at eBay









For many long-time Samsung fans, that might be the key factor pushing them towards purchasing the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic... while they can, especially at a hefty discount of around 45 percent. Normally priced at $349.99 and up, the exclusively Android-compatible smartwatch drops to as little as $193.37 after this unusually huge markdown... in certified refurbished condition.





That's obviously not ideal and it makes the comparison to the $350 list price of a brand-new device kind of unfair, but on the decidedly bright side of things, these particular refurbs are sold by Samsung itself through eBay with a solemn promise of "like new" functionality and cosmetic condition, as well as a two-year Allstate warranty.





Your $193.37, of course, will buy you a small 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with no cellular connectivity, while a Bluetooth-only 46mm unit currently sets you back $209.94 after a 45 percent or so discount of its own from the regular price of an all-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged timepiece.





Cellular addicts can also save big at the time of this writing... as long as they have large wrists, with a 46mm 4G LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic fetching as little as $237.57 in "pristine" condition following a "professional" process of inspection, cleaning, and refurbishment presumably performed by the manufacturer (and eBay vendor) itself.



