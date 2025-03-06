Epic clearance deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with LTE irresistibly cheap





Perhaps the craziest part about the ultra-affordable Galaxy Watch 4 Classic units on sale at Woot right now is that they also offer standalone cellular connectivity, which means that this variant used to cost a whopping $429.99 back in the day. Of course, that was a long time ago, but although many US retailers and even Perhaps the craziest part about the ultra-affordable Galaxy Watch 4 Classic units on sale at Woot right now is that they also offer standalone cellular connectivity, which means that this variant used to cost a whopping $429.99 back in the day. Of course, that was a long time ago, but although many US retailers and even Samsung itself drastically reduced that price plenty of times since 2021, I'm not aware of a lot of deals quite as compelling as this new one.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) $149 99 $429 99 $280 off (65%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Black Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) $155 off (69%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Black and Silver Color Options, Renewed, Excellent Condition Buy at Amazon





And yes, Woot is (somehow) still in possession of brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty. Naturally, said manufacturer no longer sells this "archaic" Wear OS-based intelligent timepiece at any price, and even the likes of Amazon and Walmart are currently struggling to find new units for the few prospective buyers out there.

As such, probably your best money-saving alternative to Woot's killer clearance offer is an Amazon.com promotion for "renewed" Galaxy Watch 4 Classic copies in "excellent" condition at a $155 discount from a "regular" price of $224.99. But a third-party seller is actually behind that deal, which makes it just a little bit less impressive than the main topic of today's article.





While our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review from all the way back in 2021 may not seem very relevant today, its key findings might be more true than ever before when you consider this bad boy's extreme 2025 affordability (with 4G LTE speeds).



