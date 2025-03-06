Epic clearance deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with LTE irresistibly cheap
Can a 2021-released product still be one of the best smartwatches you can get in this day and age? If it comes with a beautiful circular AMOLED touchscreen, handy rotating bezel, and an almost shockingly "contemporary" health monitoring tool set, the answer is a resounding yes, especially at a crazy low price of $149.99.
Perhaps the craziest part about the ultra-affordable Galaxy Watch 4 Classic units on sale at Woot right now is that they also offer standalone cellular connectivity, which means that this variant used to cost a whopping $429.99 back in the day. Of course, that was a long time ago, but although many US retailers and even Samsung itself drastically reduced that price plenty of times since 2021, I'm not aware of a lot of deals quite as compelling as this new one.
And yes, Woot is (somehow) still in possession of brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty. Naturally, said manufacturer no longer sells this "archaic" Wear OS-based intelligent timepiece at any price, and even the likes of Amazon and Walmart are currently struggling to find new units for the few prospective buyers out there.
As such, probably your best money-saving alternative to Woot's killer clearance offer is an Amazon.com promotion for "renewed" Galaxy Watch 4 Classic copies in "excellent" condition at a $155 discount from a "regular" price of $224.99. But a third-party seller is actually behind that deal, which makes it just a little bit less impressive than the main topic of today's article.
While our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review from all the way back in 2021 may not seem very relevant today, its key findings might be more true than ever before when you consider this bad boy's extreme 2025 affordability (with 4G LTE speeds).
Yes, the stylish and functional design, super-bright and high-quality display, amazing app support, and stellar health monitoring capabilities are all worth as much (if not more) praise today as four years ago. And don't worry, this budget-friendly Apple Watch rival doesn't show its age in the software field either, being able to run the exact same One UI Watch 6.0 version as the 2024-released Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. What more could you possibly want for your 150 bucks?
