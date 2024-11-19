Samsung is bringing One UI 6 Watch to older Galaxy Watch devices
Samsung fans rejoice, as the South Korean giant has just announced that One UI 6 Watch will soon be available to a wider range of Galaxy Watch devices. The latest software update is rolling out to several older Galaxy Watch devices starting today.
If you own one of the Galaxy Watch models listed below, you should check for the update. Keep in mind though that this is a staged rollout, so it might take a few weeks for everyone to get it. That said, here are all the Galaxy Watch devices that are eligible for the One UI 6 Watch upgrade:
The One UI 6 Watch update brings new features and improvements such as Energy Score, Sleep Analysis, Workout Routine, Double Pinch Gestures, and new watch faces.
The sleeping tracker is getting a deeper and more accurate measurement of sleep with a detailed analysis powered by an advanced AI algorithm and new sleep metrics such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart rate and respiratory rate.
Besides that, Samsung is finally bringing the De Novo FDA-authorized Sleep Apnea feature to older Galaxy Watch devices with the One UI 6 Watch update. This will allow users to proactively spot potential signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea.
Last but not least, the update adds new watch faces that are both stylish and functional. Simple Digital, Ultra Info Board and Spatial Number are just some of the new watch faces coming with One UI 6 Watch.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
- Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
The update also adds personalized experiences for users interested in fitness. With One UI 6 Watch, users can monitor progress in real-time when running or cycling with Race, which compares changes in current and past performance. In addition, Workout Routine allows users to combine multiple exercises and create personalized routines.
As per Samsung’s announcement, this major software update will come first to the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and then become available sequentially to older models. Of course, availability and support may vary by market, carrier, model and paired smartphone.
