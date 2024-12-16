The astounding Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is on sale at an overwhelming Best Buy discount, but not for long

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra





If you hurry, the Tab S9 Ultra 's 256GB storage variant can be yours for $699.99 instead of its $1,199.99 list price by Christmas, with nationwide delivery currently scheduled for Wednesday, December 18. That might suggest you still have plenty of time to order the super-premium slate and receive it before December 25, but shipping estimates can massively fluctuate this period of the year, not to mention that Best Buy could run out of inventory altogether in the very near future. If you hurry, the's 256GB storage variant can be yours for $699.99 instead of its $1,199.99 list price by Christmas, with nationwide delivery currently scheduled for Wednesday, December 18. That might suggest you still have plenty of time to order the super-premium slate and receive it before December 25, but shipping estimates can massively fluctuate this period of the year, not to mention that Best Buy could run out of inventory altogether in the very near future.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $500 off (42%) $699 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy





The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra , mind you, no longer seems to be sold by its manufacturer in the US at any price and in any storage configuration, which is yet another clear reason why you should probably look to take advantage of Best Buy's totally unprecedented deal while you can.



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

This 2023-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse is of course not quite as zippy as the newer Tab S10 Ultra powered by a newer MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. But the two gigantic tablets are otherwise far too similar for their current price difference to feel justified in any way.





Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra starts at a whopping $999.99 at the time of this writing, and even the "vanilla" TheUltra starts at a whopping $999.99 at the time of this writing, and even the "vanilla" Tab S9 costs $719.99 through Samsung 's official US website as part of the company's end-of-the-year sales event.





Tab S9 Ultra It pretty much goes without saying that theis a better product than its little brother, sporting not only a significantly larger but also higher-quality Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen (with a notch), as well as two front-facing cameras instead of one, two rear-facing cameras instead of one, and an outstandingly thin 5.5mm profile.





from last year. At $699.99, I would argue that you're looking at probably the best tablet available this Christmas in terms of its bang for your buck, an assertion you'll find corroborated and strengthened by our comprehensive and completely ageless Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review from last year.