With this hefty discount, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra becomes the tablet of your dreams

Though we may have a new uber-premium Samsung slate, with the arrival of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Best Buy is currently offering a bonkers discount on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, making it extremely hard to resist.

Right now, the 256GB version of this beast of a tablet is $400 off, allowing you to score one for just $799.99. That's a pretty tempting price tag, considering the tablet will usually set you back about $1,200. We encourage you to act fast and capitalize as soon as possible. The offer has been available since Black Friday and might expire before you know it. It would be unfortunate to pass up this unmissable opportunity, as the slate is worth every penny.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB: Now $400 OFF at Best Buy!

Best Buy is offering a massive $400 discount on the powerful Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with 256GB of storage. This means you can get one for just $800. Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, this tablet can handle any task with ease. And with a beautiful 14.6-inch AMOLED display, delivers a great watching experience. In other words, this can be your new device for both work and entertainment. Don't miss out and save today!
$400 off (33%)
$799 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy


Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM on board, our friend here still packs a punch and can tackle any task and game without a hitch. This makes it a top choice for work.

Additionally, it features a stunning 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with a sharp 2960 x 1848 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it perfect for streaming movies and TV shows. The display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the tablet feel snappier, and HDR10+ for richer colors when enjoying compatible content.

Another standout feature of Samsung's former flagship tablet is its impressive battery life. Equipped with a massive 11,200 mAh power cell, it delivers around 10 hours of web browsing or roughly 7.5 hours of video streaming before needing a recharge. Plus, this bad boy comes with a stylus, perfect for quick note-taking.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra still ranks among the top tablets out there, and it's a no-brainer at its current price at Best Buy. So, don't waste time and get one with this offer now while you can!
