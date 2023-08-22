These will likely be the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE Plus colors
One of Samsung's most beloved mobile tech products ever released are undoubtedly its fan edition (FE) series of phones and tablets like the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G. Releases of these FE series, however, have been inconsistent despite their relevant success on the market.
This year we have good news though, as Samsung is rumored to be focusing on its fan edition products, one of which being two new FE tablets — the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus.
Thankfully, the Hungarian Samsung website has already kindly listed all the colors both future FE Galaxy tablets will come in. (via GalaxyVilaga)
Of course, as with most high-end tablets, the Galaxy S9 FE and Galaxy S9 FE Plus are both expected to come in two versions: one that is only WiFi-capable and another that also supports 5G connectivity.
Samsung should announce its two new fan edition tablets very soon, alongside the rumored Galaxy S23 FE too. There was some possibility this would happen during August, but now it is looking like we will be getting these potential candidates for the best Android tablets in September.
We already learned a thing or two about both upcoming Samsung FE tablets earlier this month including their potential prices and storage/memory combinations. One thing we didn't know until now was the color options the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE Plus would come in.
Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus colors:
- Mint
- Lavender
- Grey/Graphite
- Silver
Here's what both look like in Grey/Graphite:
Alongside the different color options, we also get to see once again the storage/memory combos for the S9 FE and S9 FE Plus. Interestingly, however, these don't quite match the ones from earlier leaks which said the regular S9 FE would come in a 6/128GB option. Instead, both models will come in 8/128GB and 12/256GB variants, implying there might not be discrimination between the different sizes after all.
