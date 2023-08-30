Apple might introduce new AirPods at its September 12th event
The date of the next Apple event for 2023 is no longer a rumor; it is set in stone. September 12th is the day we will get to see what the tech giant has prepared for us. We expect the next iPhone 15 series as well as the next-gen Apple Watch Series 9, but it seems like there is one more thing to look forward to.
Gurman doesn't provide any additional information about these updated AirPods, like new features or other changes apart from the charging port. So, that might be all there is to it- a new USB-C charging port. On the other hand, the last time Apple introduced AirPods (3-rd generation) was about two years ago, so if the company continues to follow its pattern, it might unveil the next-gen AirPods at the September 12th event.
The fourth-gen AirPods are said to come with the H2 chip, the same one used in the latest AirPods Pro (2nd generation) from last year. If Apple goes with it, it might improve Personalized Spatial Audio, speed up pairing, and make switching devices smoother.
And that is not all. If Apple really brings out the next-gen AirPods at its upcoming event, we could witness big improvements in hearing health and body temperature features. This might include a hearing test option with different tones and sensors to measure body temperature through the ear canal.
I guess we will see pretty soon what the company has prepared and whether Apple will unveil a new generation of AirPods or simply tack on USB-C charging ports to the current one and introduce the AirPods (4th generation) as previously rumored in 2024 or 2025. So, stay tuned!
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple might introduce updated AirPods with a USB-C charging port. Previous rumors indicate that Apple is leaving the Lightning port behind in favor of the USB-C, and it just makes sense that all new products adopt the new charging port.
And if that is the case, we might see more than just one new way to charge the AirPods. The AirPods (4th generation) might adopt charging with an Apple Watch charger as well.
