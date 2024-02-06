Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Deals
You can now save more than $100 on Samsung's big and bold Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ mid-ranger
Who said that mid-range tablets need to be meek and compact in order to draw an audience? Certainly not Samsung, which does sell decidedly humble devices like the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Tab A7 Lite, and Tab A9 at fittingly modest prices but also towering models like the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ with extremely similar designs and specifications as the high-end Tab S9 and Tab S9 Plus.

But because these are so-called "Fan Editions" of those two gargantuan Android powerhouses, their price points are a tad lower, normally starting at $450 and $600 respectively. Even better, the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus are frequently marked down by retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and their own manufacturer, and if you hurry, you can now save more money than ever before on the larger slate with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 12.4-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Silver Color, S Pen Included
$109 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

That particular variant typically costs $699.99, which is not exactly affordable by Android tablet standards, but for an undoubtedly limited time, you can spend a cool (and odd) $108.62 less on a silver colorway. The mint-coated 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, meanwhile, is currently discounted by $103.37, with gray and lavender options going for a nice and round $100 under their aforementioned list price.

To our knowledge, these are all higher than Amazon's previous best discount on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, making this the greatest time yet to purchase this very well-balanced 12.4-inch device. 

Of course, you're not dealing with a proper alternative to the likes of Apple's state-of-the-art 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) or Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 productivity champion here. But the super-premium metal-and-glass construction, razor-thin 6.5mm profile, smooth 90Hz IPS LCD screen, reasonably powerful Exynos 1380 processor, huge 10,090mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging capabilities, and especially the built-in S Pen make this objectively one of the best value propositions on the market right now.

