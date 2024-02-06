Big Game sale slashes big bucks off Surface Pro 9 workhorse for one day only
Can you think of a better way to gear up for Sunday's Super Bowl game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs than by purchasing the NFL's official laptop and tablet at a massive discount in one of its most affordable configurations?
We sure can't, which is why we're strongly recommending you get the Surface Pro 9 today. That way, you're not only going to actually receive Microsoft's 2-in-1 Windows powerhouse in time for this year's big game but also get the chance to save a whopping $300 in the process without having to spend a small fortune on a top-of-the-line 1TB variant.
The model currently being sold by Best Buy for $799.99 instead of its $1,099.99 list price comes packing 8 gigs of RAM and a speedy 256GB solid-state drive, which is not exactly mind-blowing by high-end Windows laptop standards but it still makes this one of the best tablets money can buy in (early) 2024.
In contrast, Apple's $799 iPad Pro 11 (2022) high-ender only offers 128 gigs of internal storage space, while Samsung's hot new 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 starts at a lower price of $699 at many major US retailers right now in an entry-level 128GB configuration of its own.
With a massive 13-inch touchscreen in tow, however, the Surface Pro 9 should probably be primarily compared with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) and the Tab S9+ or Tab S9 Ultra, all three of which are obviously a lot costlier than eight Benjamins at the time of this writing.
Best Buy, of course, doesn't include a keyboard in that heavily reduced price, so technically, you won't be able to unleash the full laptop-grade power and productivity of the Surface Pro 9 at $799.99.
For football streaming, movie watching, general web browsing, and yes, even the occasional work task on the move, the Windows-based tablet will certainly be enough, and if you hurry, you might have plenty of cash left over to separately buy a keyboard from Microsoft or an authorized US retailer. Yes, this is a Big Game-dedicated promotion set to go away at the end of the day, so you absolutely need to pull the trigger as soon as possible on your favorite of four different color options: sapphire, graphite, forest, and platinum.
