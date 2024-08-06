Samsung's beautiful Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger is an absolute steal right now (cover included)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Is the Galaxy Tab S9 FE the absolute best Android tablet money can buy in 2024? Obviously not. The FE branding, which is short for Fan Edition, is what makes that so very obvious, but if you can't afford a high-end Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, or gargantuan Tab S9 Ultra, this 10.9-inch mid-ranger is clearly a great budget-friendly option, especially at its new massively reduced price at Woot.
The Amazon-owned e-tailer is currently selling this exquisitely well-balanced iPad alternative at $399.99, which may not seem incredibly affordable... until you realize you're not dealing with an entry-level 128GB storage variant here.
This 256 gig configuration also packs a generous 8GB RAM count instead of just 6 gigs of the good stuff, and on top of everything, Woot will throw in an always handy smart book cover case at no extra cost as well. With that freebie taken into account, this is a bundle that would typically set you back $549.99, so if you hurry, you stand to save a very cool 150 bucks here.
It pretty much goes without saying that we haven't seen the Galaxy Tab S9 FE drop to such a low price with 256GB internal storage space before (even without a protective cover), but at the same time, it's important to highlight that this unprecedented discount comes with a fairly major compromise.
Specifically, you will need to settle for a 90-day seller warranty rather than a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty, which however doesn't change the fact that you get brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here. And like all members of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 family, your S Pen is included at no additional charge.
Don't want to cut any warranty corners? Then you'll have to cough up the full $519.99 for an unprotected 256GB Tab S9 FE at Samsung... and receive a complimentary pair of Galaxy Buds FE.
Recommended Stories
That's not a bad deal either for a fan favorite with an undeniably stunning metal-and-glass design and an excellent (non-flagship) spec sheet composed of a smooth 90Hz IPS LCD screen, reasonably powerful Exynos 1380 processor, more than reasonably large 8,000mAh battery with 45W charging support, and more than decent stereo speakers.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
06 Aug, 2024Samsung's beautiful Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger is an absolute steal right now (cover included)
02 Aug, 2024The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is at its lowest price on Amazon and is a true affordable gem
31 Jul, 2024The Galaxy Tab S9+ is even more tempting while on sale at this discount on Amazon
29 Jul, 2024The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
24 Jul, 2024Sweet new Walmart deal makes Samsung's old Galaxy Tab S8 an amazing back-to-school bargain
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: