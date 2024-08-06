Samsung's beautiful Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger is an absolute steal right now (cover included)

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Is the Galaxy Tab S9 FE the absolute best Android tablet money can buy in 2024? Obviously not. The FE branding, which is short for Fan Edition, is what makes that so very obvious, but if you can't afford a high-end Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, or gargantuan Tab S9 Ultra, this 10.9-inch mid-ranger is clearly a great budget-friendly option, especially at its new massively reduced price at Woot.

The Amazon-owned e-tailer is currently selling this exquisitely well-balanced iPad alternative at $399.99, which may not seem incredibly affordable... until you realize you're not dealing with an entry-level 128GB storage variant here.

This 256 gig configuration also packs a generous 8GB RAM count instead of just 6 gigs of the good stuff, and on top of everything, Woot will throw in an always handy smart book cover case at no extra cost as well. With that freebie taken into account, this is a bundle that would typically set you back $549.99, so if you hurry, you stand to save a very cool 150 bucks here.

It pretty much goes without saying that we haven't seen the Galaxy Tab S9 FE drop to such a low price with 256GB internal storage space before (even without a protective cover), but at the same time, it's important to highlight that this unprecedented discount comes with a fairly major compromise. 

Specifically, you will need to settle for a 90-day seller warranty rather than a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty, which however doesn't change the fact that you get brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here. And like all members of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 family, your S Pen is included at no additional charge.

Don't want to cut any warranty corners? Then you'll have to cough up the full $519.99 for an unprotected 256GB Tab S9 FE at Samsung... and receive a complimentary pair of Galaxy Buds FE. 

That's not a bad deal either for a fan favorite with an undeniably stunning metal-and-glass design and an excellent (non-flagship) spec sheet composed of a smooth 90Hz IPS LCD screen, reasonably powerful Exynos 1380 processor, more than reasonably large 8,000mAh battery with 45W charging support, and more than decent stereo speakers.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

