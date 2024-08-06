Samsung's beautiful Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger is an absolute steal right now (cover included)





The Amazon-owned e-tailer is currently selling this exquisitely well-balanced iPad alternative at $399.99, which may not seem incredibly affordable... until you realize you're not dealing with an entry-level 128GB storage variant here. The Amazon-owned e-tailer is currently selling this exquisitely well-balanced iPad alternative at $399.99, which may not seem incredibly affordable... until you realize you're not dealing with an entry-level 128GB storage variant here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Mint Color, New, 90-Day Warranty, S Pen and Smart Book Cover Case Included $150 off (27%) $399 99 $549 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included, Free Galaxy Buds FE Included $100 off (16%) $519 99 $619 98 Buy at Samsung





This 256 gig configuration also packs a generous 8GB RAM count instead of just 6 gigs of the good stuff, and on top of everything, Woot will throw in an always handy smart book cover case at no extra cost as well. With that freebie taken into account, this is a bundle that would typically set you back $549.99, so if you hurry, you stand to save a very cool 150 bucks here.





It pretty much goes without saying that we haven't seen the Galaxy Tab S9 FE drop to such a low price with 256GB internal storage space before (even without a protective cover), but at the same time, it's important to highlight that this unprecedented discount comes with a fairly major compromise.





Galaxy Tab S9 family, your S Pen is included at no additional charge. Specifically, you will need to settle for a 90-day seller warranty rather than a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty, which however doesn't change the fact that you get brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here. And like all members of Samsung 'sfamily, your S Pen is included at no additional charge.





Don't want to cut any warranty corners? Then you'll have to cough up the full $519.99 for an unprotected 256GB Tab S9 FE at Samsung... and receive a complimentary pair of Galaxy Buds FE.



Recommended Stories

That's not a bad deal either for a fan favorite with an undeniably stunning metal-and-glass design and an excellent (non-flagship) spec sheet composed of a smooth 90Hz IPS LCD screen, reasonably powerful Exynos 1380 processor, more than reasonably large 8,000mAh battery with 45W charging support, and more than decent stereo speakers.