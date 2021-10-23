Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leaks with Apple MacBook Pro-style notch

91Mobiles Released in August 2020, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 tablet duo has yet to receive a successor, and apparently, the global chip shortage is behind the hold-up. The South Korean company's next tablet lineup is rumored to consist of three models: 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8, 12.4-inch Tab S8 Plus, and 14.6-inches Tab S8 Ultra. Today,and prolific leaker Steve H.McFly ( @OnLeaks ) have brought to us Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra renders and a 360° video.





Apparently, the Tab S8 Ultra will be positioned as an iPad Pro competitor and there sure seems to be a hint of Apple in the way the bezels have been designed. The S8 Ultra supposedly has a notch but it's just for housing the front camera and not for some fancy-schmancy face biometric tech like Apple's Face ID.





This is seemingly a functional design and was needed because the top bezel was too small for the front camera. Apple's recently introduced MacBook Pro also comes with a notch.













Moving on, like the Tab S7 Plus, the S8 Ultra has two cameras on the back and comes with a quad-speaker setup and a Type-C port. The slate has dimensions of 325.8 x 207.9 x 5.4mm, which means it's taller and slimmer than the S7 Plus.





A few details are missing in the renders including the magnetic connectors on the left side, but it's purportedly accurate enough to give us a sense of the final product.





Some earlier reports had said that the tablet would be powered by the upcoming Exynos 2200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chips, but those rumors have quietened down so it's possible Samsung will instead go for the Snapdragon 888. The tablet will likely have up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and will allegedly feature an 11,500mAh battery.





The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leak comes a day after Tab S8 renders , which were also shared by OnLeaks. The regular S8 will sport an 11-inch display and will largely resemble the Tab S7. Samsung may announce the tablets in January 2022.



