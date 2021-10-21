Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy Z Flip3 at $499.99 with a trade-in

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy Z Flip3 at $499.99 with a trade-in

 View
Apple Processors

Apple M1 Max GPU benchmark shows 3x faster performance compared to previous generation

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Apple M1 Max GPU benchmarks show 3x faster performance compared to the M1
Apple announced its new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips earlier this week, boosting further the already powerful M1 silicon the company released last year. The M1 Max chip features 57 billion transistors - an impressive number, considering the M1 one has 3.5 times less than that.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the M1 Max is Apple’s most powerful chip to date with eight high-performance cores, two efficiency cores, and a memory bandwidth of 400GB/sec. The GPU in the new M1 Max is also pretty interesting - it features 32 cores and according to Apple, it should offer four times the GPU performance found on the M1.

Now, thanks to a new benchmark result reported by AppleInsider, we have a peek at the numbers. An unconfirmed result popped up on Geekbench yesterday, showing an M1 Max chip with 64GB of RAM getting a Metal score of 68870.

If we compare this alleged Metal score with the mean average that the M1 managed in the same test (21800) we would find that the new GPU is at least three times faster than the one found in the previous generation silicon.

The M1 Max seems to be faster than the Radeon Pro 5600M-equipped 16-inch MacBook Pro from last year by 62%, according to Geekbench.

During the presentation, at the ''Unleashed'' event this Monday, Apple said that the fastest M1 Pro configuration, featuring a 32-core GPU, should be on par with the discrete graphics card in a gaming PC laptop, while also using 40% less power.

The mobile version of Nvidia’s RTX 3080 GPU scores north of 90,000 suggesting that the alleged Geekbench M1 Max Metal score might belong to a 24-core GPU version of the chip. Earlier this week, the first single- and multi-core CPU scores started popping up on Geekbench,
showing a 50% increase over the 8-core M1.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are already available for pre-order, with the first units expected to ship next week.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

The outstanding Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are currently down to $248 again
by Rado Minkov,  0
The outstanding Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are currently down to $248 again
$102
Latest 5G advertising battle between T-Mobile and Verizon ends in a draw
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Latest 5G advertising battle between T-Mobile and Verizon ends in a draw
Google adds new “mark as unread” feature to Google Chat
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Google adds new “mark as unread” feature to Google Chat
Android 12 Review: Sweet Material You
by Daniel Petrov,  12
Android 12 Review: Sweet Material You
One of the best Pixel 6 5G deals available today comes from none other than Google
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
One of the best Pixel 6 5G deals available today comes from none other than Google
Your Pixel 6 choice not available? The Google Store will open a waitlist for you to join
by Alan Friedman,  0
Your Pixel 6 choice not available? The Google Store will open a waitlist for you to join
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless