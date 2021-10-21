Apple M1 Max GPU benchmark shows 3x faster performance compared to previous generation

Apple M1 Max GPU benchmark shows 3x faster performance compared to previous generation0
Without a shadow of a doubt, the M1 Max is Apple’s most powerful chip to date with eight high-performance cores, two efficiency cores, and a memory bandwidth of 400GB/sec. The GPU in the new M1 Max is also pretty interesting - it features 32 cores and according to Apple, it should offer four times the GPU performance found on the M1.
If we compare this alleged Metal score with the mean average that the M1 managed in the same test (21800) we would find that the new GPU is at least three times faster than the one found in the previous generation silicon.
During the presentation, at the ''Unleashed'' event this Monday, Apple said that the fastest M1 Pro configuration, featuring a 32-core GPU, should be on par with the discrete graphics card in a gaming PC laptop, while also using 40% less power.
The mobile version of Nvidia’s RTX 3080 GPU scores north of 90,000 suggesting that the alleged Geekbench M1 Max Metal score might belong to a 24-core GPU version of the chip. Earlier this week, the first single- and multi-core CPU scores started popping up on Geekbench,
showing a 50% increase over the 8-core M1.
The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are already available for pre-order, with the first units expected to ship next week.