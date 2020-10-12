Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
STAY TUNED!
Apple's iPhone 12 event | Here's what to expect and how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are up to $150 off at Microsoft right now

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 12, 2020, 8:58 AM
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are up to $150 off at Microsoft right now
It's hard to find an Android slate worthy of even being compared to Apple's incredibly successful and well-reviewed iPad Pro family, but perhaps more annoyingly, the very few devices that can actually hold their own in a head-to-head battle are usually ridiculously overpriced.

Samsung's recently released Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, for instance, normally start at $650 and $850 respectively, scoring almost no significant discounts whatsoever... until today. Somewhat surprisingly, Microsoft is the first US retailer to allow its customers to shave $100 off the list price of the 11-inch model and 150 bucks off the MSRP of the plus-sized 12.4-inch powerhouse in all available configurations with absolutely no strings attached.

Obviously, we're talking about Wi-Fi-only variants of the Tab S7 and S7+ here, so if you think you need 5G speeds (or at least 4G LTE connectivity), you're still better served by T-Mobile's new line deals.

Check out the Galaxy Tab S7 deal here 



Another important detail to take into consideration before deciding whether or not to claim one of these limited-time special offers and exactly what version to choose is that $550 and $700 will buy you 6 gigs of RAM in addition to 128 gigs of internal storage space as far as the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are concerned respectively. 

Meanwhile, digital hoarders opting for 256 or 512GB storage configurations will get two extra gigs of memory as well for a healthy multitasking boost. Interestingly, the top-of-the-line Tab S7 Plus variant is listed as "out of stock" on Microsoft's official US website at the time of this writing, with the middle model fetching $779.99 instead of $929.99 and the more compact Tab S7 going for $629.99 and $729.99 with 256 and 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room respectively.

Check out the Galaxy Tab S7+ deal here 



Technically, the ultra-high-end tablets are sold alongside Microsoft 365 subscriptions setting you back at least $35 more, but if you click on the little cart icon at the top right corner when asked to choose the type of add-on you want to purchase together with the Tab S7 or S7+, you should be able to bypass the company's requirement and have no problem ordering just the slate itself.

Keep in mind that productivity-maximizing keyboard covers are sold separately, which is not what we can say about Samsung's signature S Pen. Apart from the built-in stylus, the Galaxy Tab S7 duo has a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865+ processor going for it, as well as 120Hz display refresh rate technology, excellent battery life, premium build quality, and surprisingly decent cameras.

In case you're wondering, the Tab S7+ comes with a bigger and sharper Super AMOLED screen than its LCD-settling little brother, as well as a significantly larger battery and a trendier in-display fingerprint recognition method. While Microsoft only sells the two Android giants in black, other color options are available at Samsung and retailers like Amazon.

Although Samsung can't currently match Microsoft's amazing deals, Amazon comes pretty close as far as the silver 256GB Galaxy Tab S7+ goes, selling that particular model for $101 less than usual.

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S7
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 View Full specs
  • Display 11.0 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 8000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Tab S7+
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$1050 Verison
  • Display 12.4 inches 2800 x 1752 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 10090 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are up to $150 off at Microsoft right now
Popular stories
Amazon has a bunch of prepaid LG and Motorola phones on sale at up to 50 percent off
Popular stories
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Amazon Fire, and more
Popular stories
Don't miss these Amazon Prime Day deals on Kindle, Echo speakers, Fire tablets, and more
Popular stories
Amazon Prime Day: best TV deals to expect
Popular stories
Expires in - 14h 38minApple's AirPods Pro are cheaper than ever before ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Popular stories

Popular stories
Survey reveals strong interest in iPhone 12 from Android users but not because of the phone itself
Popular stories
Some 5G iPhone 12 buyers might need to switch to T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases
Popular stories
New midrange Samsung Exynos chip topples Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Popular stories
iPhone 12 faster Face ID, 30x digital zoom, 4k 240fps video, faux macro camera and more revealed

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless