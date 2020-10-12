Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are up to $150 off at Microsoft right now





Samsung's recently released Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ , for instance, normally start at $650 and $850 respectively, scoring almost no significant discounts whatsoever... until today. Somewhat surprisingly, Microsoft is the first US retailer to allow its customers to shave $100 off the list price of the 11-inch model and 150 bucks off the MSRP of the plus-sized 12.4-inch powerhouse in all available configurations with absolutely no strings attached.





Obviously, we're talking about Wi-Fi-only variants of the Tab S7 and S7+ here, so if you think you need 5G speeds (or at least 4G LTE connectivity), you're still better served by T-Mobile's new line deals













Another important detail to take into consideration before deciding whether or not to claim one of these limited-time special offers and exactly what version to choose is that $550 and $700 will buy you 6 gigs of RAM in addition to 128 gigs of internal storage space as far as the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are concerned respectively.





Meanwhile, digital hoarders opting for 256 or 512GB storage configurations will get two extra gigs of memory as well for a healthy multitasking boost. Interestingly, the top-of-the-line Tab S7 Plus variant is listed as "out of stock" on Microsoft's official US website at the time of this writing, with the middle model fetching $779.99 instead of $929.99 and the more compact Tab S7 going for $629.99 and $729.99 with 256 and 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room respectively.













Technically, the ultra-high-end tablets are sold alongside Microsoft 365 subscriptions setting you back at least $35 more, but if you click on the little cart icon at the top right corner when asked to choose the type of add-on you want to purchase together with the Tab S7 or S7+, you should be able to bypass the company's requirement and have no problem ordering just the slate itself.





Keep in mind that productivity-maximizing keyboard covers are sold separately, which is not what we can say about Samsung's signature S Pen. Apart from the built-in stylus, the Galaxy Tab S7 duo has a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865+ processor going for it, as well as 120Hz display refresh rate technology, excellent battery life, premium build quality, and surprisingly decent cameras.





In case you're wondering, the Tab S7+ comes with a bigger and sharper Super AMOLED screen than its LCD-settling little brother, as well as a significantly larger battery and a trendier in-display fingerprint recognition method. While Microsoft only sells the two Android giants in black, other color options are available at Samsung and retailers like Amazon.



Although Although Samsung can't currently match Microsoft's amazing deals, Amazon comes pretty close as far as the silver 256GB Galaxy Tab S7+ goes, selling that particular model for $101 less than usual.



