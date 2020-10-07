T-Mobile has Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ on sale at a decent discount
While it's obviously pretty easy to buy a 5G-enabled smartphone on a tight budget in the US right now and even save big on already affordable devices like the LG Velvet, Motorola Edge, Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, and A71 5G, the same cannot be said about tablets capable of tapping into the nation's fastest wireless networks.
That leaves early 5G adopters with just two options, the "cheapest" of which typically starts at a whopping $850. On the bright side, there is finally a relatively easy way to shave a decent 200 bucks off the list prices of both the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ with built-in 5G connectivity.
Check out the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ 5G deals here
If you want absolute power, loads of screen real estate, and complete display clarity, you'll still need to cough up a grand total of $850 for a gargantuan 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G that normally fetches $1,050. Of that 850 bucks, $329.99 will have to be paid upfront to T-Mobile when committing to a two-year installment plan and activating a new line of service on a qualifying 6GB or higher Mobile Internet plan.
If you can settle for the slightly smaller and slightly less impressive 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 5G, T-Mobile will only charge you $129.99 upon meeting the same initial requirements described above. In both cases, the $200 discount will be provided in the form of monthly bill credits, which is not exactly ideal but it's definitely... better than nothing.
At a reduced price of $650, it's hard to argue with an S Pen-wielding 11-inch Android slate rocking a high-resolution LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate support, as well as a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865+ SoC, generous 8,000mAh battery, super-premium metal-and-glass design, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and two rear-facing cameras.
Of course, the $850 Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is even better, mimicking most of the key specs and features of its little brother while stepping up to a simply gorgeous Super AMOLED screen, massive 10,090mAh battery, and modern in-display fingerprint recognition technology.