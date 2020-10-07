T-Mobile has Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ on sale at a decent discount













That leaves early 5G adopters with just two options, the "cheapest" of which typically starts at a whopping $850. On the bright side, there is finally a relatively easy way to shave a decent 200 bucks off the list prices of both the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ with built-in 5G connectivity.













If you want absolute power, loads of screen real estate, and complete display clarity, you'll still need to cough up a grand total of $850 for a gargantuan 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G that normally fetches $1,050. Of that 850 bucks, $329.99 will have to be paid upfront to T-Mobile when committing to a two-year installment plan and activating a new line of service on a qualifying 6GB or higher Mobile Internet plan.





If you can settle for the slightly smaller and slightly less impressive 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 5G, T-Mobile will only charge you $129.99 upon meeting the same initial requirements described above. In both cases, the $200 discount will be provided in the form of monthly bill credits, which is not exactly ideal but it's definitely... better than nothing.





At a reduced price of $650, it's hard to argue with an S Pen-wielding 11-inch Android slate rocking a high-resolution LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate support, as well as a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865+ SoC, generous 8,000mAh battery, super-premium metal-and-glass design, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and two rear-facing cameras.





Of course, the $850 Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is even better, mimicking most of the key specs and features of its little brother while stepping up to a simply gorgeous Super AMOLED screen, massive 10,090mAh battery, and modern in-display fingerprint recognition technology.



