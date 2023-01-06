Galaxy Tab S7 FE with included S Pen is outstanding value at discounted price

Samsung's mid-tier Galaxy Tab S7 FE which offers a large screen, a free stylus, and long battery life, is currently on sale.









It has a top-notch build and is thin and light. The tablet sports a sharp 12.4 inches screen which makes it great for content consumption and it features two powerful speakers that provide excellent sound.





Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4 inches screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G chip | microSD slot | 8MP main camera | 5MP front facing camera | 10,090mAh battery $96 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





The Galaxy Tab S7 FE variant that Amazon has on sale is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip. It provides enough performance for everyday tasks and light gaming and it's also sufficient for multitasking.





In simple words, this tablet is mostly for casual use and is not meant to be a laptop replacement, but it does have some productivity capabilities. It also supports Samsung Dex which gives the interface the feel of a desktop.





Unlike most other top tablet makers, Samsung doesn't charge you extra for the S Pen stylus, which is incredibly useful for taking notes, sketching, and signing documents. There is a 10,090mAh battery under the hood which will comfortably last you a whole day. There is also a microSD slot for storage expansion.





The device recently got the tablet-focused Android 12L operating system which brings multitasking features and it will be supported through at least 2026.

Get the Tab S7 FE today if you want an affordable large-screen tablet with excellent battery life, smooth OS, and a free stylus





If you want a tablet for general everyday tasks that doesn't shy away from occasional productivity work, you should definitely consider the Tab S7 FE. The 64GB model which has a street price of $529.99 is currently down to $434, after a discount of $96, so you'll get to save nearly 100 bucks.