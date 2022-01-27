Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a bargain right now with warranty, cover, and S Pen

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Hot on the heels of last year's upper mid-range Tab S7 FE and 2020's Tab S7+ powerhouse , the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also on sale at a hard-to-resist price. This is a decidedly mid-end device released almost two years ago with a 10.4-inch TFT screen and Exynos 9611 processor in tow, so it's not exactly surprising to see it substantially undercut both the Tab S7+ and Tab S7 FE.





But $219 is definitely a lot less than many of you might have expected to be charged for not just the slate itself alongside a full 1-year warranty, but also a handy book cover. While said protective accessory does not include a productivity-enhancing keyboard component, its utility is undeniable, further improving the appeal of an already sweet bundle deal.





The ultra-affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite also comes with an S Pen included as standard, but before you pull the trigger, you should know that your 219 bucks will buy you an "open box" rather than a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit.





That also means the aforementioned warranty is offered by eBay seller QuickShipElectronics instead of Samsung itself, although said seller just so happens to rock a nearly flawless track record of handling these types of transactions while promising these particular devices will power on with their factory settings restored and presumably work as well as all-new units.





An identical bundle containing a new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Tab S6 Lite currently costs $400 elsewhere, so yeah, this is a pretty massive discount you may not want to miss if you can settle for 64 gigs of internal storage space, a 4GB RAM count, and... excellent battery life, especially for such a thin and lightweight tablet. Oh, and something tells us an official Android 12 update will be delivered relatively soon, which is also great for this price bracket.

