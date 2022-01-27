Notification Center

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a bargain right now with warranty, cover, and S Pen

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a bargain right now with warranty, cover, and S Pen
If you're a hardcore fan of Android tablets who's finding it difficult to get excited about the impending Galaxy Tab S8 family due to the extravagant pricing structure recently rumored for the three long overdue high-enders, you can always consider buying an older and humbler Samsung model.

Hot on the heels of last year's upper mid-range Tab S7 FE and 2020's Tab S7+ powerhouse, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also on sale at a hard-to-resist price. This is a decidedly mid-end device released almost two years ago with a 10.4-inch TFT screen and Exynos 9611 processor in tow, so it's not exactly surprising to see it substantially undercut both the Tab S7+ and Tab S7 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

64GB, Gray, 1-Year Warranty, Book Cover and S Pen Included

$180 off (45%)
$219
$399
Buy at eBay

But $219 is definitely a lot less than many of you might have expected to be charged for not just the slate itself alongside a full 1-year warranty, but also a handy book cover. While said protective accessory does not include a productivity-enhancing keyboard component, its utility is undeniable, further improving the appeal of an already sweet bundle deal.

The ultra-affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite also comes with an S Pen included as standard, but before you pull the trigger, you should know that your 219 bucks will buy you an "open box" rather than a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit. 

That also means the aforementioned warranty is offered by eBay seller QuickShipElectronics instead of Samsung itself, although said seller just so happens to rock a nearly flawless track record of handling these types of transactions while promising these particular devices will power on with their factory settings restored and presumably work as well as all-new units.

An identical bundle containing a new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Tab S6 Lite currently costs $400 elsewhere, so yeah, this is a pretty massive discount you may not want to miss if you can settle for 64 gigs of internal storage space, a 4GB RAM count, and... excellent battery life, especially for such a thin and lightweight tablet. Oh, and something tells us an official Android 12 update will be delivered relatively soon, which is also great for this price bracket.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specs
Review
8.0
45%off $219 Special eBay $350 Special BestBuy $350 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 10.4 inches 2000 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9611 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
