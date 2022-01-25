Notification Center

Forget about the Galaxy Tab S8 series and grab the Galaxy Tab S7+ at these unbeatable prices

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Forget about the Galaxy Tab S8 series and grab the Galaxy Tab S7+ at these unbeatable prices
Yes, ladies and gents, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 family is finally on the horizon, looking all but guaranteed to go on sale by the end of February, which is roughly six months later than originally anticipated based on the release timeline of the Tab S7 and S7+ back in 2020.

Of course, if you're not made of money, odds are you're not particularly excited about the prospect of spending north of $1,100 on the 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra. While significantly more affordable, the 11-inch Tab S8 and 12.4-inch Tab S8+ are obviously unlikely to draw the attention of many bargain hunters either, at rumored starting prices of around $800 and $950 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Wi-Fi Only, S Pen Included, Multiple Colors and Variants Available

$300 off (35%)
$549 99
$849 99
Buy at Woot

That should make you at least consider settling for an "outdated" jumbo-sized Snapdragon 865 powerhouse, especially if you're also willing to make do with a "factory reconditioned" unit. That's better than a good old fashioned refurb, mind you, with Woot claiming one such device is "as close to new as you can get without technically being new."

The Amazon-owned e-tailer is today charging as little as $549.99 for a Wi-Fi-only Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ restored to "fully working" condition after being returned by its first owner. If you hurry, you can be the second and you can also choose from four different paint jobs, at least as far as the entry-level 128GB configuration is concerned.

The 256 and 512 gig storage variants, meanwhile, are available at the time of this writing in three and two color options respectively at decent prices of their own of $599.99 and $649.99.

A brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit normally costs $850 and up, and although we've unsurprisingly seen both the Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus deeply discounted several times in recent months, these are definitely new record low prices... with a 90-day warranty included.

Keep in mind that, apart from bringing a vastly upgraded processor to the table, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is not expected to improve on its predecessor in many concrete ways. 

That means the 2020-released 12.4-inch Samsung giant will most likely still be one of the best Android tablets money can buy next month, squeezing a hefty battery with blazing fast charging capabilities into a razor-thin and impressively lightweight body, packing 8 gigs of RAM (in 256 and 512GB storage configurations), and including a handy S Pen in its standard price. Oh, and the 120Hz Super AMOLED display is a stunner too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ vs Apple iPad Pro: the best tablets
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ vs Apple iPad Pro: the best tablets
Sep 11, 2020, 8:25 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
Samsung's Android 12 frenzy continues with the Galaxy S10 series, OG Z Flip, and Tab S7 duo
featured
featured
Samsung's Android 12 frenzy continues with the Galaxy S10 series, OG Z Flip, and Tab S7 duo
Dec 29, 2021, 7:06 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
35%off $550 Special Woot $850 Special Samsung Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 12.4 inches 2800 x 1752 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 10090 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless