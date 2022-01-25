Notification Center

Samsung Deals

Save $80 on a Galaxy Tab S7 FE in black, silver, pink or green

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save $80 on a Galaxy Tab S7 FE in black, silver, pink or green
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 may have leaked but this humongous tablet is still weeks away, and the price tag of $1,100+ might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Why not get something similar for a half of that price?

Best Buy is running its regular “Deal of the day” promo and today the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is in the spotlight. Normally, this Fan Edition 12.4-inch tablet will set you back $530 but thanks to the limited time deal, now it’s only $449.99.

Samsung - Galaxy Tab S7 FE

12.4" 64GB with Wi-Fi - Mystic Black

$80 off (15%)
$449 99
$529 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung - Galaxy Tab S7 FE

12.4" 64GB with Wi-Fi - Mystic Green

$80 off (15%)
$449 99
$529 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung - Galaxy Tab S7 FE

12.4" 64GB with Wi-Fi - Mystic Pink

$80 off (15%)
$449 99
$529 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung - Galaxy Tab S7 FE

12.4" 64GB with Wi-Fi - Mystic Silver

$80 off (15%)
$449 99
$529 99
Buy at BestBuy

This Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with the company's trademarked S-Pen in the box as standard, to satisfy your productivity and drawing needs (creative apps like PENUP and Canva come preinstalled). The tablet also features a Snapdragon 778 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

There’s a hefty 11,000mAh or so battery onboard with fast 45W charging support, a landscape wide camera to tackle those online meetings, and you can also buy the optional Bluetooth keyboard (sold separately, unfortunately), and make this tablet into a true workhorse.

To sweeten the deal, Samsung is offering two free months of YouTube Premium, plus six months free trial of Clip Studio Paint. The promo is active for all four color options, Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink, and Mystic Silver. As always, this deal will last for a day, so be quick.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G specs
$379 Special eBay $530 Special B&HPhoto $530 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 12.4 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 10090 mAh
  • OS Android 11
FEATURED VIDEO

