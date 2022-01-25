Save $80 on a Galaxy Tab S7 FE in black, silver, pink or green

Save $80 on a Galaxy Tab S7 FE in black, silver, pink or green0
Best Buy is running its regular “Deal of the day” promo and today the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is in the spotlight. Normally, this Fan Edition 12.4-inch tablet will set you back $530 but thanks to the limited time deal, now it’s only $449.99.
This Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with the company's trademarked S-Pen in the box as standard, to satisfy your productivity and drawing needs (creative apps like PENUP and Canva come preinstalled). The tablet also features a Snapdragon 778 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.
To sweeten the deal, Samsung is offering two free months of YouTube Premium, plus six months free trial of Clip Studio Paint. The promo is active for all four color options, Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink, and Mystic Silver. As always, this deal will last for a day, so be quick.