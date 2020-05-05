The affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is finally up for sale in the US

Samsung Android Tablets

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 05, 2020, 7:11 AM
Well, isn't this a happy coincidence? Mere hours after reporting on the latest nationwide Galaxy Tab S5e deals allowing you to purchase the 2019-released 10.5-inch slate starting at $350 instead of a $400 list price, we're excited to bring you news of the long overdue US commercial debut of the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

After making the rumor rounds for a few months, Samsung's newest mid-range Android tablet randomly popped up at B&H Photo Video before going official at last with the same aforementioned $350 price tag attached to its name stateside. But the Tab S6 Lite is still not up for grabs directly from its manufacturer's US e-store, while Best Buy continues to list both the 64 and 128GB storage variants as "coming soon" with no details on an actual release date.

Fortunately for people who can't wait to get their hands on the affordable S Pen-wielding slate, that's where B&H comes in... again, this time accepting orders with a firm promise of quick nationwide delivery. If you hurry, you might be able to receive the Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 64 gigs of internal storage space by the end of the week in your choice of "Angora Blue", "Oxford Gray", or "Chiffon Rose" hues.

Get the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in 64 and 128GB storage variants here



Meanwhile, the 128GB configuration setting you back $429.99 is in stock and ready to be shipped right away in a single Oxford Gray paint job at the time of this writing, with blue and rose flavors still available only for pre-orders and vaguely listed as "coming soon."

As the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a humbler relative of last year's high-end Tab S6, which normally starts at a whopping $650 with a Snapdragon 855 processor under the hood. Obviously, the Lite model packs a vastly inferior Exynos 9610 SoC, as well as 4 gigs of memory compared to 6 or 8 onboard of the "regular" Tab S6.

The list of downgrades continues with a lower-res screen, inferior cameras and audio technology, as well as no fingerprint scanner, but the Tab S6 Lite does come with the same 7,040mAh battery as the Tab S6 and a very similar aluminum-and-glass construction. Last but certainly not least, you get a handy S Pen included with both the $350 and $430 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite variants, which is the new slate's main advantage over the Galaxy Tab S5e currently sold at a decent discount by everyone from Samsung to Amazon.

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite View Full specs
  • Display 10.4 inches
    2000 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9610, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

