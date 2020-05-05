The affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is finally up for sale in the US









Fortunately for people who can't wait to get their hands on the affordable S Pen-wielding slate, that's where B&H comes in... again, this time accepting orders with a firm promise of quick nationwide delivery. If you hurry, you might be able to receive the Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 64 gigs of internal storage space by the end of the week in your choice of "Angora Blue", "Oxford Gray", or "Chiffon Rose" hues.













Meanwhile, the 128GB configuration setting you back $429.99 is in stock and ready to be shipped right away in a single Oxford Gray paint job at the time of this writing, with blue and rose flavors still available only for pre-orders and vaguely listed as "coming soon."





As the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a humbler relative of last year's high-end Tab S6 , which normally starts at a whopping $650 with a Snapdragon 855 processor under the hood. Obviously, the Lite model packs a vastly inferior Exynos 9610 SoC, as well as 4 gigs of memory compared to 6 or 8 onboard of the "regular" Tab S6.



