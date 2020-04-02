Samsung Android Tablets

You can already buy the unannounced Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in the US

Apr 02, 2020, 5:56 AM
After a few months of anticipation, a couple of detailed leaks, and a premature Amazon listing in Germany, Samsung's newest stylus-wielding tablet is finally up for grabs stateside. Curiously enough, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite still hasn't been officially unveiled yet, so B&H Photo Video may have jumped the gun as well.

But something tells us these particular US listings for Wi-Fi-only variants with 64 and 128 gigs of internal storage space are not going anywhere, and instead, Samsung might be planning to formally take the wraps off this mid-range 10.4-inch slate any minute now. 

Until that happens, it's worth pointing out that B&H doesn't have a full spec sheet attached to the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at the time of this writing, nonetheless revealing (or rather confirming) a handful of key features and selling points. Interestingly, the new Android tablet seems to come with an octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC under its hood instead of a recently rumored 9611 SoC.


Needless to say the former chipset is slightly older and humbler than the latter version, but for what it's worth, the Exynos 9610 is used on the Galaxy A50, which has been one of Samsung's overall best-selling phones in 2019. At the same time, the possibility of a typo is very much on the table here, especially considering the erroneous 2000 x 1000 pixel resolution of the 10.4-inch display listed by B&H.

There's absolutely no way that number is real, with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite instead most likely sporting a 2000 x 1200 pixel count, so perhaps the Exynos 9611 powering newer mid-end phones like the Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A51 is found inside this 10.4-inch giant after all. Meanwhile, there's no reason to doubt the legitimacy of the 4GB RAM count for both 64 and 128GB storage configurations, and the price points listed by B&H also seem plausible enough.

Although the retailer doesn't appear to know when it might be able to kick off deliveries, you can already order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at $349.99 and $429.99 with 64 and 128GB local digital hoarding room respectively. Naturally, orders will be filled on a first-come-first-served basis, and you can choose from a nice trio of paint jobs including "Oxford Gray", "Angora Blue", and "Chiffon Rose."


The built-in S Pen will match the actual color of the new tablet, which is pretty cool, but for some reason, there are no images of the gray model on B&H's website, while the blue and rose flavors are accompanied by full high-quality galleries.

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite undercuts the $400 and up Galaxy Tab S5e, making a few compromises in the display technology and processing power departments but shipping alongside a handy stylus at no extra cost. That makes this a pretty solid deal in our book. 

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite View Full specs
  • Display 10.4 inches
    2000 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Exynos 9611, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

