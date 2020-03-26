Samsung Android Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specs leak alongside press renders

Samsung has a tablet for virtually every consumer but the mid-range Galaxy Tab S5e is now due for an upgrade. That’s why the company is preparing the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which has just leaked in full.

The tablet is expected to go official at some point in the near future via an official press release rather than an event and should be priced around €400 across Europe. Of course, this is simply an educated guess at this stage because the official pricing hasn’t yet been reported.

A big LCD display, S Pen support, and a big battery


Courtesy of WinFuture, new press renders of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite corroborate the presence of a large 10.4-inch LCD display paired with 2000 x 1200p resolution and slim, uniform bezels like most premium offerings these days.

The tablet runs Android 10 straight out of the box with Samsung’s custom One UI 2.1 overlay on the top. Like its premium sibling, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite can be operated with your fingers, obviously, or with a compatible S Pen stylus if you prefer or are simply looking to get creative.

Whether the latter will be included inside the box or offered as a separate accessory, however, remains to be seen.

Keeping the lights on at all times looks set to be a decently sized 7,040mAh battery. That matches the cells featured in the Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Tab S5e.

It can be charged via the USB-C port on the bottom and should support some sort of fast charging. The exact specification hasn’t been revealed, but the Galaxy Tab S6 offers 15W fast charging, which makes it the most likely option for the Lite-branded product.

The rather large battery also leads to a weight of 467g and a thickness of only 7mm when it comes to the aluminum housing. Of course, there is a slight camera bump in the top corner.

An 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie sensor


Speaking of the camera bump, Samsung has reportedly equipped the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with an 8-megapixel rear shooter. It should be more than sufficient for scanning documents, taking the occasional photo, or even video calls but don’t expect anything too amazing.


The same goes for the selfie camera, which boasts a relatively low resolution of only 5-megapixels. Do not, however, that there is no LED flash so neither camera will be much use in the dark.

Up to 128GB of storage, microSD support, and a decent chipset


Powering the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be the Exynos 9611, according to WinFuture. This chipset is currently used inside the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A50s smartphones and should provide a relatively decent level of performance.

Coupled with this is going to be 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as standard. A 128GB version is reportedly on the way too, but if neither of these amounts are sufficient for your needs, rest assured that microSD cards are supported.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes in Wi-Fi only as standard but LTE connectivity will be available as an option. Other connectivity details include support for NFC, Bluetooth, and GPS.

