Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e scores cool new discounts ahead of Tab S6 Lite release







Normally available for $399.99 and up, the 10.5-incher is currently marked down by 50 bucks in an entry-level Wi-Fi-only variant with 64 gigs of internal storage space and a 4GB RAM count on Amazon, Normally available for $399.99 and up, the 10.5-incher is currently marked down by 50 bucks in an entry-level Wi-Fi-only variant with 64 gigs of internal storage space and a 4GB RAM count on Amazon, as well as Best Buy and Samsung's own US e-store



Keep in mind that the Keep in mind that the Galaxy Tab S5e does not come with a built-in S Pen, but for what it's worth, Amazon lets you bundle the slate at the time of this writing with a productivity-enhancing book cover keyboard at the same aforementioned $50 and $80 discounts in 64 and 128GB versions respectively. The keyboard costs $129.99 on its own , boasting a "sophisticated texture design" and "intuitive POGO pin connectors" simplifying setup compared to many "traditional" tablet typing accessories.



Powered by a respectable Snapdragon 670 processor, the Tab S5e sports a sharper and higher-quality Super AMOLED display than the Tab S6 Lite, as well as better cameras, speakers, and a fingerprint scanner the new guy does without. Impressively, the older tablet also comes with the exact same battery capacity as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, despite being considerably thinner and lighter, at only 5.5mm and 400 grams respectively.



All in all, if you don't care that much about taking notes on your new Android slate, you should definitely buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e today rather than wait for the Tab S6 Lite to go on sale... someday.