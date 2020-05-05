Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e scores cool new discounts ahead of Tab S6 Lite release

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 05, 2020, 1:45 AM
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e scores cool new discounts ahead of Tab S6 Lite release
If you're in the market for a mid-range tablet with a screen diagonal of around 10 inches that's not Apple's seventh-gen iPad, Samsung has two different Android-powered options you might want to consider. 

But while the newer Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is still not officially up for grabs in the US, last year's Galaxy Tab S5e can be purchased at a decent discount yet again from a slew of authorized retailers. 

Normally available for $399.99 and up, the 10.5-incher is currently marked down by 50 bucks in an entry-level Wi-Fi-only variant with 64 gigs of internal storage space and a 4GB RAM count on Amazon, as well as Best Buy and Samsung's own US e-store.

Unless money is really tight, though, you should strongly consider getting the 128GB storage configuration, which also packs a significantly more generous 6 gigs of memory at a heftier $80 discount from a $479.99 list price. Technically, both variants are available in black, silver, and gold hues, but depending on where you prefer to take your business and which of the two models you will end up choosing, the chromatic options may not prove quite as extensive.

Keep in mind that the Galaxy Tab S5e does not come with a built-in S Pen, but for what it's worth, Amazon lets you bundle the slate at the time of this writing with a productivity-enhancing book cover keyboard at the same aforementioned $50 and $80 discounts in 64 and 128GB versions respectively. The keyboard costs $129.99 on its own, boasting a "sophisticated texture design" and "intuitive POGO pin connectors" simplifying setup compared to many "traditional" tablet typing accessories.

Powered by a respectable Snapdragon 670 processor, the Tab S5e sports a sharper and higher-quality Super AMOLED display than the Tab S6 Lite, as well as better cameras, speakers, and a fingerprint scanner the new guy does without. Impressively, the older tablet also comes with the exact same battery capacity as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, despite being considerably thinner and lighter, at only 5.5mm and 400 grams respectively.

All in all, if you don't care that much about taking notes on your new Android slate, you should definitely buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e today rather than wait for the Tab S6 Lite to go on sale... someday.

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S5e
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e View Full specs
  • Display 10.5 inches
    2560 x 1600 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
    Samsung One UI

