Samsung's next tablet is a slightly downgraded Galaxy Tab S6





According to the listing on Geekbench, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be equipped with an Exynos 9611 chipset and 4GB RAM. Unsurprisingly, the tablet is expected to ship with Android 10 onboard, but that's about all that we know about Samsung's upcoming slate.



A large display and possibly 128GB storage might be included as well, but that's just a guess at this time. There's no telling when exactly Samsung will launch the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, but it won't be long now that the tablet is constantly showing up at various certification entities.