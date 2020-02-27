Samsung Android Tablets

Samsung's next tablet is a slightly downgraded Galaxy Tab S6

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Feb 27, 2020, 12:55 AM
Samsung will probably never give up at the tablet market, even if it doesn't makes too much money out of it. After launching two powerful Android tablets last year, the Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab S6, we're expecting Samsung to announce new products in this category very soon.

While the next Samsung flagship tablet is likely to be revealed along with the upcoming Galaxy Note, or around that time anyway, slightly less powerful slates might be introduced until then. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite might be one of the tablets that Samsung will launch in the not-so-distant future.

Spotted by MySmartPrice at Bluetooth SIG, the name of the tablet along with the specs leaked via Geekbench, suggest that it's a downgraded version of last year's flagship tablet, the Tab S6. Lower memory and a less powerful processor might be the only downgraded hardware of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite compared to last year's model.


According to the listing on Geekbench, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be equipped with an Exynos 9611 chipset and 4GB RAM. Unsurprisingly, the tablet is expected to ship with Android 10 onboard, but that's about all that we know about Samsung's upcoming slate.

A large display and possibly 128GB storage might be included as well, but that's just a guess at this time. There's no telling when exactly Samsung will launch the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, but it won't be long now that the tablet is constantly showing up at various certification entities.

vincelongman
1. vincelongman

Posts: 5843; Member since: Feb 10, 2013

The 9611 is rather weak, they should have used the Exynos 980

posted on 3 min ago

