Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S6 scores an absolutely mind-blowing discount

Given that Apple's market-leading iPads
cover a wide range of price points these days, it's generally hard to recommend the purchase of an Android-powered Samsung Galaxy Tab. It's obviously even harder to do that when talking about an old model available for an arguably excessive $650 and up, but following some crazy early deals on the newer and costlier Tab S7 and S7+
of late, last year's Galaxy Tab S6
is now getting a couple of huge discounts of its own.
While typically generous retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are still charging anywhere between $470 and $520 for the 10.5-inch slate in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, the same variant currently goes for as little as $319.99 through Samsung
's official US website in Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue, and Rose Blush hues.
You don't have to trade anything in or jump through any sort of hoops to score this absolutely incredible $330 discount, and the same price cut applies to the same three color options of the Galaxy Tab S6
with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room. That model normally costs $729.99, packing 8 gigs of RAM instead of the 6GB memory count of the cheaper version, which means you're looking at paying just 400 bucks for it right now with no strings attached whatsoever.
That also means the "regular" Tab S6 is officially more affordable than the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
at the time of this writing, which is simply mind-blowing. There's no comparing the two, mind you, with the Lite flavor featuring a lower-quality and lower-res screen, slower processor, less RAM, and less storage space.
The high-end Galaxy Tab S6
comes with a beautiful 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 SoC (from last year), two rear-facing cameras, a fingerprint scanner embedded into that stunning screen, and a reasonably large 7,040mAh battery squeezed into a razor-thin all-metal chassis.
Believe it or not, this heavily marked-down bad boy also includes an always handy S Pen at no extra charge while supporting a productivity-enhancing keyboard accessory as well that's however sold separately.
In case you're wondering, 320 bucks buys you a 2020-released iPad
with a 10.2-inch screen and a measly 32 gigs of storage space, making a Galaxy Tab S6 acquisition ahead of Black Friday
a complete no-brainer.