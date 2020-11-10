iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S6 scores an absolutely mind-blowing discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 10, 2020, 7:23 AM
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S6 scores an absolutely mind-blowing discount
Given that Apple's market-leading iPads cover a wide range of price points these days, it's generally hard to recommend the purchase of an Android-powered Samsung Galaxy Tab. It's obviously even harder to do that when talking about an old model available for an arguably excessive $650 and up, but following some crazy early deals on the newer and costlier Tab S7 and S7+ of late, last year's Galaxy Tab S6 is now getting a couple of huge discounts of its own.

While typically generous retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are still charging anywhere between $470 and $520 for the 10.5-inch slate in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, the same variant currently goes for as little as $319.99 through Samsung's official US website in Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue, and Rose Blush hues.

You don't have to trade anything in or jump through any sort of hoops to score this absolutely incredible $330 discount, and the same price cut applies to the same three color options of the Galaxy Tab S6 with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room. That model normally costs $729.99, packing 8 gigs of RAM instead of the 6GB memory count of the cheaper version, which means you're looking at paying just 400 bucks for it right now with no strings attached whatsoever.

That also means the "regular" Tab S6 is officially more affordable than the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at the time of this writing, which is simply mind-blowing. There's no comparing the two, mind you, with the Lite flavor featuring a lower-quality and lower-res screen, slower processor, less RAM, and less storage space.

The high-end Galaxy Tab S6 comes with a beautiful 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 SoC (from last year), two rear-facing cameras, a fingerprint scanner embedded into that stunning screen, and a reasonably large 7,040mAh battery squeezed into a razor-thin all-metal chassis. 

Believe it or not, this heavily marked-down bad boy also includes an always handy S Pen at no extra charge while supporting a productivity-enhancing keyboard accessory as well that's however sold separately.

In case you're wondering, 320 bucks buys you a 2020-released iPad with a 10.2-inch screen and a measly 32 gigs of storage space, making a Galaxy Tab S6 acquisition ahead of Black Friday a complete no-brainer.

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S6
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
-$330off $650 Special Samsung -$330off $730 Special Samsung $90 Amazon
  • Display 10.5 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Palm Holiday Sale goes live with massive discounts on Palm Phone and bundles
Popular stories
Microsoft reveals some of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Popular stories
Samsung offers deep discounts on unlocked Galaxy A11 and A21
Popular stories
Amazon Black Friday Deals available now and what offers to expect
Popular stories
Amazon has several new iPad mini models on sale at huge discounts
Popular stories
Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now

Popular stories

Popular stories
FDA approves Apple Watch app that ends nightmares
Popular stories
All iPhone 12 mini preorder deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Best Buy
Popular stories
A production drop proves the Galaxy Note 20 was a bad idea
Popular stories
Samsung launches improved version of Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Popular stories
Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are deeply discounted on Verizon ahead of Black Friday
Popular stories
Huge Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak reveals announcement & release date, colors

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless