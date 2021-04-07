Galaxy A51 5G joins the 4G model in receiving One UI 3.1, based on Android 11
Now, the Galaxy A51 (5G) has also started receiving the update. This time around, in Samsung’s home country, South Korea. That’s great news! We won’t be surprised if Samsung rolls out the global update for both the 4G and 5G versions at about the same time.
Some additional changes like vibration patterns, custom call backgrounds, portrait videos, etc. are also a part of the update.
Until then, don’t forget to check the software updates in the settings of your Galaxy A51. Some people prefer to have the automatic updates turned off, and in that case, checking for updates manually is advisable.