Samsung Android

Galaxy A51 5G joins the 4G model in receiving One UI 3.1, based on Android 11

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
Apr 07, 2021, 8:02 AM
As previously reported, the Galaxy A51 (4G) is already being updated to OneUI 3.1, which is Samsung’s latest software version on top of Android 11. For now, the update is only available in Russia, but it should be making its way to other parts of the world until the end of the month.

Now, the Galaxy A51 (5G) has also started receiving the update. This time around, in Samsung’s home country, South Korea. That’s great news! We won’t be surprised if Samsung rolls out the global update for both the 4G and 5G versions at about the same time.

The One UI 3.1 update brings Google Discover feed, Google Duo integration, as well as video call effects. It will also add some flagship features from the Galaxy S21 series like Director's view, vlogger view, Single Take 2.0, etc.

Some additional changes like vibration patterns, custom call backgrounds, portrait videos, etc. are also a part of the update.

Until then, don’t forget to check the software updates in the settings of your Galaxy A51. Some people prefer to have the automatic updates turned off, and in that case, checking for updates manually is advisable.

Of course, as with any other update, availability will spread gradually, so don’t expect to receive One UI 3.1 just because your friend already has.

