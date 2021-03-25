Asus is rolling out an infuriatingly late Android 11 update to its newest flagships









Just three short months later, the ZenFone 7 duo is officially joining the Android 11 fun , at least in Taiwan. Given that Google's in-house Pixel handsets received this stable update more than six months ago and the general Android 12 release is most likely less than six months away, the otherwise proud owners of these two Snapdragon 865+ powerhouses might not be very happy with how long they've had to wait to leave Android 10 behind.





Worse yet, the over-the-air delivery could well take at least a little while longer before going global, and that's assuming the already deployed update in the company's Taiwanese homeland is smooth and stable enough to quickly spread its wings around the world.





Of course, said "world" doesn't include the US, which still makes us a little upset. The ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro have plenty of neat stuff going for them, "full-screen" designs, flip cameras, hefty batteries, and the aforementioned state-of-the-art Qualcomm SoC included, so it's definitely sad that Asus chose to never officially launch the two high-end devices stateside.





If everything goes as planned as far as the ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro's Android 11 promotions are concerned, we fully expect the gaming-centric ROG Phone 3 to follow suit in the very near future. Ideally, before the ZenFone 8 family undoubtedly sees daylight running the latest OS build out the box.



