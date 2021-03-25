Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Software updates Asus

Asus is rolling out an infuriatingly late Android 11 update to its newest flagships

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 25, 2021, 2:40 PM
Asus is rolling out an infuriatingly late Android 11 update to its newest flagships
In addition to being (unfashionably) late to the Android 11 party, which didn't exactly come as a surprise, Asus caught us all off guard with a decidedly unusual approach to the rollout of a new OS version. 

Instead of kicking things off with its latest flagship, as most Android device manufacturers tend to do, the company gave the 2019-released ZenFone 6 priority over 2020's ROG Phone 3, ZenFone 7, and ZenFone 7 Pro back in December.

Just three short months later, the ZenFone 7 duo is officially joining the Android 11 fun, at least in Taiwan. Given that Google's in-house Pixel handsets received this stable update more than six months ago and the general Android 12 release is most likely less than six months away, the otherwise proud owners of these two Snapdragon 865+ powerhouses might not be very happy with how long they've had to wait to leave Android 10 behind.

Worse yet, the over-the-air delivery could well take at least a little while longer before going global, and that's assuming the already deployed update in the company's Taiwanese homeland is smooth and stable enough to quickly spread its wings around the world.

Of course, said "world" doesn't include the US, which still makes us a little upset. The ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro have plenty of neat stuff going for them, "full-screen" designs, flip cameras, hefty batteries, and the aforementioned state-of-the-art Qualcomm SoC included, so it's definitely sad that Asus chose to never officially launch the two high-end devices stateside.

If everything goes as planned as far as the ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro's Android 11 promotions are concerned, we fully expect the gaming-centric ROG Phone 3 to follow suit in the very near future. Ideally, before the ZenFone 8 family undoubtedly sees daylight running the latest OS build out the box.

Related phones

ZenFone 7
Asus ZenFone 7 View Full specs
$610 Amazon
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Asus Zen UI
ZenFone 7 Pro
Asus ZenFone 7 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.0
$789 Amazon
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Asus Zen UI

