Android 11 arrives for Galaxy A21s, A51 gets One UI 3.1

Samsung continues to roll out updates for its budget devices! It is truly bizarre we are able to say that, but it’s a fact. We like this new identity of a company that cares about its devices.
The Galaxy A21s
is a budget device, which was expected to receive Android 11 in about a month or two. To our surprise, the update has already started rolling out in South Korea. This means, it shouldn’t be too long until it hits North America, Europe and other regions. The new build number is A217NKSU5CUC7, and it includes One UI 3.0 (based on Android 11).
On the other hand, the Galaxy A51
, which was extremely popular last year, is already receiving the latest One UI 3.1
. The first region of the world to get it seems to be Russia, as reported by SamMobile. The model number is SM-A515F, and the firmware version - A515FXXU4EUC8. Both the Galaxy A21s and A51 are being bumped up to April’s security patch for 2021.
One UI 3.1 is exciting, because it brought some S21 series features to older phones like the S20 and Galaxy FE. Therefore, we are positive we’ll see some of them trickle down to the ‘A‘ series. You can find out everything about One UI 3.1 on Samsung’s official website
.
These updates are important, because they might be the reason you decide to stick to your Galaxy phones from last year. However, in case you consider upgrading, Samsung’s new Galaxy A52
offers some stellar features like water-resistance and OIS for better photos at a compelling price. Here you can check out our Galaxy A52 review
!
