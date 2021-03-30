Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Software updates

Android 11 arrives for Galaxy A21s, A51 gets One UI 3.1

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
Mar 30, 2021, 9:49 AM
Android 11 arrives for Galaxy A21s, A51 gets One UI 3.1
Samsung continues to roll out updates for its budget devices! It is truly bizarre we are able to say that, but it’s a fact. We like this new identity of a company that cares about its devices.

The Galaxy A21s is a budget device, which was expected to receive Android 11 in about a month or two. To our surprise, the update has already started rolling out in South Korea. This means, it shouldn’t be too long until it hits North America, Europe and other regions. The new build number is A217NKSU5CUC7, and it includes One UI 3.0 (based on Android 11).

On the other hand, the Galaxy A51, which was extremely popular last year, is already receiving the latest One UI 3.1. The first region of the world to get it seems to be Russia, as reported by SamMobile. The model number is SM-A515F, and the firmware version - A515FXXU4EUC8. Both the Galaxy A21s and A51 are being bumped up to April’s security patch for 2021.

One UI 3.1 is exciting, because it brought some S21 series features to older phones like the S20 and Galaxy FE. Therefore, we are positive we’ll see some of them trickle down to the ‘A‘ series. You can find out everything about One UI 3.1 on Samsung’s official website.

These updates are important, because they might be the reason you decide to stick to your Galaxy phones from last year. However, in case you consider upgrading, Samsung’s new Galaxy A52 offers some stellar features like water-resistance and OIS for better photos at a compelling price. Here you can check out our Galaxy A52 review!

Related phones

Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

7.5
View Amazon $198 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 13 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 850 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A51 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

7.0

User Score:

7.7
Deal Special Amazon $400 Special Verizon $400 Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9611 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple's WWDC 2021 event kicks off June 7, and iOS 15 is expected
Popular stories
A15 Bionic chip for iPhone 13 5G set to enter production in May
Popular stories
Samsung trumps Apple thanks to the hugely popular Galaxy S21 5G series
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A72 review

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple explains why the App Store is not a monopoly
Popular stories
T-Mobile's cheapest 5G plans are getting even better with a surprising data upgrade
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 9 to receive March security patch
Popular stories
New iPhone 13 Pro 5G report: matte black color, better Portrait mode, more
Popular stories
The OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro prices leak hours before unveiling
Popular stories
Microsoft is back with the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G deal ever

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless