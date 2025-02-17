You can still score $120 off the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet with Amazon's bargain
In case you missed it, Amazon has been selling the Pixel Tablet for $120 off in its 256GB configuration for some time. So, if you're an avid Google fan looking for a neat bargain on the company's Android tablet, know that you still have time to save.
However, since the promo has been live for a couple of weeks, we suggest you don't waste time and act fast. After all, there's no telling just how much longer you'll be able to get the slate with an included charging speaker dock for about $480 instead of almost $600. Don't need the included accessory? No worries, the Pixel Tablet without a speaker dock is also on sale, arriving at about $380 instead of ~$500.
We weren't super impressed by the audio performance on this fella — even with four speakers, it doesn't deliver much on the low-end sound front. Fortunately, audio becomes more respectable once you slap it onto the speaker dock. This one also keeps your tablet charged at all times, which should be a plus for many.
The Google Pixel Tablet may not be as powerful as the best Samsung tablets, but it stands out with top-class machine-learning capabilities. Its Tensor G2 processor enables features like post-photo processing, speech-to-text engines, and all the rest. Moreover, as we've pointed out in our Pixel Tablet review, the model offers stable performance with multitasking. It handles split-screen mode like a breeze as well.
Aside from that, you have a 10.95-inch LCD display with 60Hz refresh rates. While that may be disappointing for Android tablet fans, we should keep in mind that even the much more expensive Apple device, the M2 iPad Air (2024), supports up to 60Hz refresh rates. Although you don't get fascinating pitch blacks as slates with OLED displays, the Google option offers pretty decent colors nonetheless.
At the end of the day, we know the Pixel Tablet isn't good enough to give the best tablets in 2025 a run for their money. Despite that, it's a decent option for casual tablet seekers and hardcore Google fans. If you're one of those, go ahead and save $120 while you still can.
