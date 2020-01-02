Samsung Android

The Galaxy S10 Lite will have unmatched image stabilization, according to leakster

Georgi Zarkov by Georgi Zarkov   /  Jan 02, 2020, 7:55 AM
The Galaxy S10 Lite will have unmatched image stabilization, according to leakster
Alleged renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite (left) and the Galaxy S10 Lite (right)

The year has barely started but there’s no time to lose as the first smartphone releases of 2020 are just days away. So far, the quickest on the draw is poised to be Samsung. For the first time, the company is planning to release “lite” versions of its 2019 flagships, the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Note 10 and the expected date is January 10.

Tons of information about the two devices has already been revealed through the usual unofficial channels, and now we have the latest scoop. IceUniverse, the prominent leaker, shares a tidbit about the upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite in his typical manner:


The tweet, concise as usual, states that the new phone will have “unprecedented OIS technology on a phone, even better than any current flagship phone.” Now that is a bold statement! It raises several thoughts and questions, but before we delve into those, first we must assume that Galaxy S10 Lite will indeed have some advanced OIS tech. (Update: OnLeaks adds that Samsung calls it Super Steady OIS)

Let’s begin with “on a phone”. This likely means that the technology is nothing we haven’t seen before but it will be the first time we’ll see it shrunk enough to be on a smartphone. GoPro action cameras are notorious for their image stabilization which is essential for their functionality so perhaps Samsung has taken a page from that book when designing its new camera.

Another notable part is “any current smartphone flagship”. This, of course, includes the iPhone 11 Pro. The iPhone’s video capture capability is one of its best features large because of the good image stabilization and if a “lite” Samsung phone can beat that, it would be a big step forward for the South Korean manufacturer.

This raises the question of “why”. It’s obvious why Samsung would want amazing OIS, the question is why would it introduce it with the Galaxy S10 Lite? The next Galaxy S series should be released towards the end of February, not even two months from now. It’s safe to assume they’ll have the same tech, which is obviously a very desirable feature. So having it on a much cheaper phone released a month prior seems illogical.

One potential positive is that if the OIS is really as good as the leaker makes it sound it is, the Galaxy S10 Lite will create hype before the release of the S11 (S20?) models. Considering the price and design differences, perhaps Samsung thinks the two devices target separate market segments and won’t hinder each other’s sales.

If the rumors are true, we won’t have to wait long before we find out what’s what. Hopefully, in 2020 cheaper smartphones continue to receive features until recently reserved for flagships.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

4 Comments

yonith
Reply

1. yonith

Posts: 229; Member since: Sep 11, 2012

You repeatedly say IOS instead of OIS. Nice post though.

posted on 47 min ago

osterrich21
Reply

4. osterrich21

Posts: 189; Member since: Apr 14, 2017

IPhone arena thinking in iPhone.

posted on 34 min ago

JMartin22
Reply

2. JMartin22

Posts: 2402; Member since: Apr 30, 2013

Edit: wrong article

posted on 46 min ago

Methlab
Reply

3. Methlab

Posts: 28; Member since: Apr 19, 2019

This is all just hype.

posted on 43 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Best-top-phones
The Best Phones of 2020
New-leak-features-the-Note-10-Lites-first-live-pictures
New leak features the Note 10 Lite's first live pictures
iPhone-could-go-notchless-next-year
Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra
Samsung's next big flagship might be called the Galaxy S20 Ultra
samsung-new-foldable-phone-february-2019-release-rumor
Samsung's next foldable phone could beat the Galaxy S11 to market
Huawei-P40-Pro-concept-renders
These Huawei P40 Pro renders give us our best look yet at the flagship
google-pixel-4a-design-renders-leak
Massive Google Pixel 4a design leak reveals all, punch-hole display included
apple-ipad-pro-2020-design-specs-leak
Here's what the Apple iPad Pro 2020 series (probably) looks like

Popular stories

analyst-says-comcast-could-acquire-t-mobile-after-sprint-merger
The hunted becomes the hunter in one analyst's T-Mobile-Sprint scenario
iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
google-pixel-4a-design-renders-leak
Massive Google Pixel 4a design leak reveals all, punch-hole display included
op-ed-published-by-new-york-paper-supports-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Union leader says that T-Mobile-Sprint merger will lead to job gains nationwide
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
samsung-galaxy-s11e-big-mistake-editorial
Samsung is about to make a big mistake with the Galaxy S11e
AirPods-Pro-reduced-latency
New test reveals key advantage AirPods Pro have over most common wireless headphones
ATT-expands-its-consumer-5G-service
AT&T nearly doubles its consumer 5G coverage; is your city on the list?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless