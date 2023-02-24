Samsung's Exynos 1380 chipset is official, possibly coming to the Galaxy A54

Samsung might have given up on flagship Exynos chipsets lately, having outfitted its latest Galaxy S23 series with the fast and efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, but the Exynos lineup is still alive and kicking. In fact, the latest mid-range Samsung chipset is now official: enter the Exynos 1380 , which is most certainly headed to the upcoming Galaxy A54 mid-ranger!





Exynos 1380: The specs





This new chipset is slated to appear in a host of mid-range Samsung devices, and actually brings some neat improvements over the Exynos 1280, its predecessor. If you think that artificial intelligence and machine learning truly are the future, then congratulations, Samsung seems to be thinking the same, as the Exynos 1380 comes with a new AI engine that features enhanced language recognition that's specifically aimed at voice assistants, like Bixby and Google Assistant. Additionally, image recognition is seemingly improved as well, with improved image identification and detail recognition.





On the hardware part, the Exynos 1380 is built on the 5nm EUV manufacturing process and is an octa-core chip pairing quad Cortex-A78 2.4GHz and quad Cortex-A55 2.0GHz, which sounds like a rather decent mid-range combination that should deliver decent performance. On the Graphics front, there's an Arm Mali-G68 MP5 GPU as well as the aforementioned AI engine with 4.9 TOPS (an acronym for "trillion operations per second").





The Exynos 1380 also supports cameras of up to 200MP, which is equivalent to the main camera of the hot-new Galaxy S23 Ultra super-flagship, however, we doubt that this chip will ever be paired with such a premium camera sensor. There's also support for UFS 3.1, LPDDR4X, and video capture of up to 4K@30fps, a pretty decent resolution for mid-range devices. Connectivity-wise, 5G mmWave and 5G sub-6GHz are both supported, so Verizon's high-band network is a go!







Exynos 1380: Which phones will it power?







Which phones will use this new Exynos entrant? Chances are that some Galaxy A devices will be able to benefit from the Exynos 1380's services. For example, last year's Galaxy A53 was powered by the Exynos 1280, so the Galaxy A54 is most likely coming with the Exynos 1380. This phone should see the light of day soon, possibly around MWC'23 in a few days' time, alongside a Galaxy A34 that would feature a MediaTek MT6877V chipset.





If you don't have the brass tacks on that phone, we wouldn't blame you; instead, here's a pretty quick rundown of the hardware specs that will make it click and tick. The Galaxy A54 is rumored to include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, pretty standard stuff. On the storage front, we have 8GB of RAM and either 128 or 256GB of storage, though most likely without a microSD card slot on deck, so choose wisely if you wish to get this one, you might not be able to expand the storage afterwards.





What about the camera setup, you might ask? Rumors have it that Samsung could outfit the Galaxy A54 with a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and likely a 5MP telephoto lens. At the front, we have a 32MP selfie camera that should deliver excellent detail to your beloved selfies.





