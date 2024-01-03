First Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 renders leak alongside full specs
We know Samsung plans to bring back its rugged tablet series this year, we just don’t know when exactly that will happen. Previously leaked at Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5, the company’s next rugged tablet looks a bit different than the previous model.
Several renders of the Galaxy Tab Active5 have been recently leaked by MSPowerUser and the first major change is related to the physical buttons. These buttons are now positioned on the shorter side of the slate rather than on the longer one.
Besides these high-resolution pictures, we also have information about the Galaxy Tab Active5’s specs. Since this is a rugged tablet, it’s no surprise that the slate features IP68 and MIL-STD-810H certifications.
On the inside, the Galaxy Tab Active5 packs an Exynos 1380 processor, and either 4/64GB or 6/128GB memory (expandable up to 1TB via microSD). On the back, the tablet features a 13-megapixel main sensor, while in the front there’s a secondary 5-megapixel camera for selfies.
Other highlights of the upcoming rugged tablet include an 8-inch TFT LCD display with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution, Dolby Atmos support, GPS, Type-C USB 3.2, and POGO pin.
As far as the battery goes, the Galaxy Tab Active5 packs a 5,050 mAh battery that is said to offer up to 16 hours video playback, up to 15 hours of internet usage, or up to 33 hours of 4G LTE talk time.
The design change makes it easier for customers to use the tablet in portrait mode. Of course, this only applies to those who rely heavily on the use of these physical buttons. The Galaxy Tab Active4 was a bit weird because of the positioning of the physical buttons, but the upcoming model puts the series back in the standard tier when it comes to design.
Also, the leaked specs list mentions that the tablet comes with a 1.2mm anti-shock protective cover, as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The S Pen included with the tablet is IP68 rated too.
