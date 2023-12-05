Samsung’s next rugged tablet, the Galaxy Tab Active5, gets the FCC nod



The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 5G and Wi-Fi variants have been spotted on the FCC certification website, according to MySmartPrice. This successor to the Tab Active4 Pro will pack a 10,000mAh battery and come with a 15W charger. It will also support the S Pen.







The S Pen, model number EJ-PT870, will likely feature a rugged design to match the tablet's durability. We can expect a strong build with deep grooves on the body for better grip.



The FCC listing also reveals two model numbers: SM-X306B for the 5G variant and SM-X300 for the Wi-Fi-only model. It also confirms 128GB of internal storage with microSD support for up to an additional 64GB.



While the listing provides a glimpse of the device during testing, it is not clear enough to make out the design. However, it appears to come in either grey or black. Notably, the Tab Active5 is expected to retain the removable battery design, as suggested by the FCC certification.



As the next in line for Samsung's rugged tablet family, the Tab Active5 is expected to boast MIL-STD-810G-compliant build quality with IP68 dust and water resistance, as well as drop-to-concrete resilience. The screen should also feature enhanced touch sensitivity for use with, for example, gloves.



Samsung's Active series tablets are designed for those working outdoors in harsh environmental conditions. The Galaxy Tab Active5 (or whatever its final name will be) is expected to arrive in 2024, probably alongside Samsung's next rugged smartphone, the Galaxy Xcover 7



The previous entries in the Active series made their debut in the fall, so this one might follow suit. One thing is certain, the Korean tech giant is first gearing up to kick things off with the launch of its next flagship series, the Galaxy S24, anticipated to hit the scene in January 2024.