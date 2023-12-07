Here is the first live image of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro
It’s been more than a year since Samsung launched its mid-range rugged tablet, the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, and it’s unlikely that a sequel will be released this year. However, the Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro is real, and Samsung is certainly going to unveil it very soon.
Although looks is probably the last thing that customers care about when it comes to rugged phones and tablets, the first live image of Samsung’s unannounced Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro has just been spotted on SafetyKorea and KTL websites (via MySmartPrice).
The only piece of information confirmed by the listing at SafetyKorea and KTL is related to the tablet’s battery. Surprisingly, the Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro will be powered by a rather small 4,900 mAh battery with support for 15W charging.
This is rather disappointing considering the current model, the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, features a much larger 7,600 mAh battery. Perhaps the sequel will have a smaller than 10.1-inch screen to make up for the not that big battery.
Only the front side of the tablet is shown in the image, which shows a curved display covered by a protective plastic. Also visible in the picture are three physical buttons at the bottom, along with a front camera on the upper side.
Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro sometime next year, but an exact time frame hasn’t been confirmed nor leaked, so we’ll probably know closer to the announcement.
