Samsung unveils its next rugged smartphone, the Galaxy Xcover7
In a surprising turn of events, Samsung decided to reveal a new phone less than a week before its big Galaxy S24 reveal. Even if the announcement is a bit of a surprise, the device unveiled is certainly not one.
The Galaxy Xcover7 has been making headlines quite often in the last couple of weeks, so we knew a lot of details about the rugged phone before Samsung’s announcement.
On the back, the Galaxy Xcover7 has a 50-megapixel main sensor, while in the front there’s a secondary 5-megapixel camera for selfies. On the inside, the phone packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory (up to 1TB via microSD card slot).
That said, Samsung confirmed its new rugged smartphone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Xcover7 is a rather heavy device at 240g, and quite thick (10.2mm).
The main selling point of the Galaxy Xcover7 is its ruggedized durability. The phone features an IP68 rating (water and dust resistant) and it’s MIL-STD-810H certified.
Samsung Galaxy Xcover7
The phone is powered by a 4,050 mAh battery and ships with Android 14 right out of the box. According to Samsung, two versions of the Galaxy Xcover7 will be available on the market: 5G and LTE-only. Availability of the latter varies by market or carrier. Both models feature dual-SIM and Dolby Atmos support.
Samsung’s new rugged phone will be available for purchase starting January 2024 for around €365, but the US price remains a mystery at the moment.
